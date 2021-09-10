AEW Dynamite: September 8 episode viewership and ratings see a big increase with the fall out from All Out

The fallout from All Out saw a huge increase in both demo and viewership for last night's episode of AEW Dynamite.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 1.319 million viewers, which is way up from 1.047 million. Following All Out on Sunday, it's clear there is a lot of new interest in the AEW product as the company produced their second-highest viewership ever, only being topped by their debut episode back in October of 2019.

AEW Dynamite last night on TNT was watched by 1,319,000 viewers on average, the second-highest in the history of the show.



681,000 were aged 18 to 49, a 0.53 rating, edging out Raw this week with 678,000 in the demo.



Fans who tuned in this week to see newly acquired AEW talent such as Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, and Adam Cole got treated to an excellent show. It's now up to the company to continue this momentum in the weeks ahead.

AEW Dynamite defeats WWE RAW in the 18-49 demo in the same week for the first time

Regarding the all-important 18-49 demo, AEW Dynamite also saw a big increase from last week from 0.37 to 0.53. With both the viewership and demo on the rise this week, Tony Khan and AEW management should be feeling very pleased with themselves today.

Last week, AEW Dynamite took the top spot on cable for Wednesday, which is great anytime you can secure that honor. This week, AEW once again took the first spot on cable for the day. AEW Dynamite is currently dominating cable television on Wednesdays, and it doesn't look like that will change anytime soon.

AEW Dynamite opened with Malakai Black going one-on-one with Dustin Rhodes. The main event of the evening saw Cincinnati's hometown hero Jon Moxley go to war with Minoru Suzuki of New Japan Pro Wrestling.

