AEW Dynamite viewership for Thursday, August 27 revealed

The ratings for the August 27 edition of AEW Dynamite have been released. Last night's special Thursday edition of AEW Dynamite saw the average number of viewers across two hours increase slightly from last week's special Saturday evening broadcast. This week, an average of 813,000 live viewers tuned in to Thursday's episode on TNT.

This number is up 7.7 percent from last week's broadcast, which was watched by an average of 755,000 live viewers across two hours.

AEW: 813,000 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 28, 2020

Thursday's special edition of AEW Dynamite was listed as 11th in the Top 50 original cable telecasts. This is down from being listed 5th in the Top 50 original cable telecasts for the Saturday, August 22 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The reason for the decline in the cable rankings is due to the decrease in the advertisers' coveted 18-49 demographic. Last night's episode scored a rating of 0.29 in the 18-49 demographic, down slightly from the 0.31 rating of the Saturday, August 22 edition of AEW Dynamite.

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite once again aired outside of it's usual Wednesday time slot due to the scheduled NBA playoffs which were supposed to air on TNT on Wednesday night. However, the play-off matches would ultimately be postponed due to a player boycott.

Last night's special edition of AEW Dynamite also saw stiff competition from widespread coverage of the final night of the RNC Convention in which President Trump delivered his Republican nomination acceptance speech.

Hangman Page is removed from The Elite on AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, new number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Champions were decided. FTR defeated The Young Bucks, The Natural Nightmares and Best Friends to punch their ticket to face current AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega at All Out.

However, the controversial moment of the match saw The Young Bucks setting The Best Friends up for the Meltzer Driver before fellow Elite member Hangman Page prevented Nick Jackson from hitting The Bucks' finisher.

This allowed The Best Friends to eliminate The Young Bucks. However, the match would ultimately be won by FTR.

Later on in the evening, a furious Nick and Matt Jackson would confront Hangman Page in the Daily's Place bar. The Bucks declared that their friendship with Hangman was over. Matt Jackson declared that Hangman Page was "just a drunk" before announcing that he was no longer a member of The Elite.

😤 @orangecassidy comes out of NOWHERE to take down @IAmJericho in the booth #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Cn2ifQPJMX — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 28, 2020

Last night's episode also saw Sammy Guevara defeat Matt Hardy in a Tables match, an All Out AEW World Championship contract signing between Jon Moxley and MJF. Chris Jericho also returned to the AEW commentary booth before being attacked by Orange Cassidy.