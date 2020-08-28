AEW Dynamite didn't disappoint in this special Thursday edition of AEW. We saw a massive tag-team gauntlet match to see who will challenge for the AEW Tag-Team titles next. What happened in this match led to one member of The Elite getting kicked out.

We also had MJF and Jon Moxley's contract signing ahead of All Out. Tonight's AEW Dynamite also saw The Dark Order send a message to the rest of AEW, only to be interrupted.

4-Way Tag-Team Gauntlet Match kicks off AEW Dynamite: The Young Bucks vs Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall

The Young Bucks kicked things off in the gauntlet match by taking on Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall. The Bucks started off strong, dominating Marshall until Dustin Rhodes tagged in. Rhodes looked great. He was all over The Young Bucks and even pulled out a Canadian Destroyer.

The match ended with QT Marshall getting hit with a BTE Trigger and getting pinned. The Young Bucks win and will face Best Friends next.

The Young Bucks def. Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall

The Young Bucks vs Best Friends

Best Friends came in fresh and grabbed the advantage early on. Trent cut down Nick Jackson at ringside with a spear. Best Friends briefly isolated Nick Jackson until he hit Trent with a suplex on the apron. Matt Jackson came in took the fight to Best Friends.

Matt followed it up with a triple Northern Lights suplex to Trent who countered an attempt for a fourth in a row with a spinning DDT. Best Friends went for the Strong Zero but Matt Jackson stops Chuckie T in his tracks.

Matt and Nick Jackson were to try and hit Trent with the Meltzer Driver. Hangman Page came out to ringside and caught Nick Jackson by the foot. Trent rolled up Matt Jackson and pinned him.

Best Friends def. The Young Bucks

Best Friends vs FTR

The final match of the gauntlet saw FTR come down to the ring to take on Best Friends. FTR were fresh and dominated, showing us why they're one of the best tag-teams in the world.

FTR focus on Chuckie T's knee and it ended up paying for them at the end. Dax Harwood locked in a knee bar on Taylor and made him tap out.

FTR win the tag-team gauntlet match on AEW Dynamite. They will face the AEW Tag-Team Champions at All Out. A great way to start AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite Results: FTR win

GRADE - B