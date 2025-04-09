AEW Dynasty main event under the microscope by Mark Henry; reveals why it did not deliver

  • home icon
By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 09, 2025 00:57 GMT
Mark Henry is a WWE Hall of Famer who was once signed with AEW [Photo: allelitewrestling.com and AEW on YouTube]

Mark Henry has spoken about the conclusion of AEW Dynasty and all the chaos that took place that night. He noted some concerning moves by the promotion, as he felt that there was a lack of focus on important areas.

At the pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland looked to finally be the one to take down Jon Moxley, but just like others, he lost due to outside interference, this time by The Young Bucks. The AEW World Champion's reign of terror continued, with another major star falling victim.

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry and his co-hosts spoke about what they felt went wrong in the match. Dave LaGreca mentioned how areas like Jon Moxley's selling and the referee's impact were lacking, but the WWE Hall of Famer believed bigger issues were at play that night. He mentioned how the world title was still not represented well, and a star like Swerve did not shine that night.

"I see what you're saying, but that's not the sin," Henry said. "The sin is - the most important thing in pro wrestling is the championship and how it's represented, the main event being special, and your stars being allowed to be stars. Those things didn't happen last night." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]
Mark Henry congratulated Tony Khan on his latest AEW signing

The World's Strongest Man recently gave credit to Tony Khan after he announced the latest free agent to become All-Elite. This was Kevin Knight, someone who has already proven to be a star in the making for the promotion.

On the day his signing was announced, Mark Henry took to X/Twitter to mention how Tony Khan had a great addition to his company.

"Congratulations, Tony, you got a good one!" the veteran posted.

Knight has had a good showing in three of his matches in AEW so far, and despite losing in two of them, he did so to the likes of Jay White and Will Ospreay in close matches. The sky's the limit for the 28-year-old.

