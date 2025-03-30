"Tony, you got a good one," Mark Henry on an exciting star officially choosing AEW over WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry has congratulated AEW CEO Tony Khan for signing a major talent from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The star is Kevin Knight, who also reportedly had major interest from WWE, but he chose to ink a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

On the March 29, 2025, edition of AEW Collision, former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Kevin Knight made his debut and wrestled Jay White in a competitive match. After hitting a Bladerunner, White was able to defeat the former NJPW star. It was later confirmed by Tony Schiavone, and on All Elite Wrestling's social media handles, that Kevin Knight has been officially signed to the promotion.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW personality Mark Henry congratulated Tony Khan for signing Kevin Knight.

"Congratulations, Tony, you got a good one!"

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books Kevin Knight on All Elite Wrestling programming.

Jim Ross believes Tony Khan should sign another major name to AEW

Gail Kim recently exited TNA Wrestling. She was the Head of Talent Relations in TNA Wrestling, and many are reportedly unhappy with her firing from the promotion.

In a recent edition of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross encouraged Tony Khan to sign Gail Kim to All Elite Wrestling. JR explained how valuable Gail Kim could be for the promotion and stated that she shouldn't stay unemployed for long in wrestling.

"If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, 'Go for it,' because she's very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good at working with talent. So no, I'm a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world." [H/T - 411Mania]

Fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan brings Gail Kim to All Elite Wrestling any time soon.

