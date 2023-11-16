AEW embarrassingly gets Dax Harwood's name wrong in official Collision match announcement

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion, Dax Harwood, recently had his name botched on a recent episode of Dynamite as AEW's production team seemed to misspell his name on an upcoming match graphic.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, FTR, surprisingly lost their tag team titles to Ricky Starks and Big Bill on a recent episode of Collision. The former tag champions have been vying for a rematch ever since.

Perhaps in a tune-up to the eventual encounter, Dax Harwood is set for a major one-on-one match on the upcoming episode of Collision this Friday. Yes, the Saturday show will be airing on Friday this week and will go head-to-head with WWE SmackDown. A singles match between Harwood and Rush was announced for this Friday on the recent episode of Dynamite.

However, the production team made an embarrassing botch while showing the graphic for the match between Dax and Rush. Instead of his real name, Dax 'Harwood,' the production team had mistakenly written 'Hardwood' with an extra 'D.' This could end up being quite embarrassing for the company, as fans will surely find a double meaning in the name.

Although it was not a big botch, the AEW production team has been messing things up lately, and they surely need to work on such issues as they are one of the major wrestling promotions in the world today.

FTR is slated for a title match at AEW Full Gear

This Saturday at the Full Gear pay-per-view, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are set to challenge for the world tag team titles mere weeks after losing them. The duo will be challenging current champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill alongside House of Black and LFI in a four-way tag team contest.

Considering the talent involved, the four-way tag title match definitely promises to be a banger amongst a loaded card for Full Gear. Henceforth, it remains to be seen if FTR manages to regain the gold this Saturday.

