"When it’s time to deliver, way under delivered"- WWE Hall of Famer is not a fan of CM Punk in AEW

Eric Bischoff once again expressed his unhappiness with CM Punk's run in Tony Khan's promotion, calling out the Second City Saint for comparing Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson's arrival in AEW to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash joining WCW.

Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson joining AEW at All Out were one of the biggest stories of the year in 2021 as Tony Khan added some serious star power to his roster. CM Punk compared this to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash showing up in WCW, calling Cole and Danielson's arrival more significant. This didn't sit well with the WWE Hall Of Famer.

On his podcast 83 Weeks, Bischoff called out CM Punk for under-delivering during his run in AEW.

“Over that two-three week slide, Punk comes out and says ‘It’s going to take five years before anybody really notices,’ hahaha. That to me was like okay dude. And let’s go back a little further, when CM Punk felt the need to come out in his debut and disparage Hulk Hogan the way that he did, CM Punk doesn’t know Hulk Hogan. Never worked with Hulk Hogan, doesn’t know anything about Hulk Hogan. But he’s trying to get himself over with that dirt sheet/anti-Hogan community and then comparing himself above Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, categorizing himself as more significant and then to come out and when it’s time to deliver, way under delivered. Way under delivered, it bears pointing out. If you’re going to talk s--t and talk smack, then you have to be prepared for others to talk s--t and talk smack back," Eric Bischoff said. (h/t: WrestlingInc)

Eric Bischoff pointed to AEW losing viewership after CM Punk's arrival

Despite CM Punk joining the ranks, the television ratings for AEW did not see a huge upturn. Eric Bischoff pointed to this to further illustrate that the former WWE champion's arrival to Tony Khan's promotion has been below par.

“When Punk came out and said that the AEW signing of him and Daniel Bryan was more significant than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, well I kind of disagree with that,” Bischoff said. “Yes CM Punk was at a high level, seven fricking years ago when he was at his peak performance role in WWE. That was seven years ago, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were fresh off of WWE TV so you can debate significance because it’s another subjective term that’s unquantifiable and I’m not going to bother to do that. I’ll defer to the court, I’ll submit Punk’s position but what I found interesting is after Punk showed up with all his significance, far more significance than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, only to see AEW lose viewership over the course of the next two or three weeks."

While Eric Bischoff is correct in part regarding AEW's viewership numbers, CM Punk's arrival has been a huge boost to the company. A couple of months is too little time to judge the ramifications of his impact.

Few metrics like merchandise and ticket sales have held up very well, with CM Punk shirts setting records. AEW is selling out shows in every arena they visit. Only time will tell if CM Punk delivers or not. For fans, it's a great thing to see a modern-day great back inside a squared circle.

