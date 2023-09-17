AEW had "every reason" to ask CM Punk to leave, says wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

AEW's long-standing issues with CM Punk have seemingly come to an end as The Second City Saint was recently released from the company. While the promotion will still have to deal with the backlash from this decision in the future, an industry veteran believes that Tony Khan was justified in terminating Punk's contract.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter spoke about the latest CM Punk fiasco and Tony Khan's subsequent statements on the matter:

“If you’re an employee of the company and things aren’t working out, and you’re starting to disrupt things or other people are trying to disrupt what you want and things aren’t getting along, then get out. And obviously, there was a volatile situation between CM Punk and ‘Jungle Boy’ Jack Perry, and it erupted, and there had to be a pull-apart."

Apter further explained why Khan's decision to fire Punk was seemingly justified:

"Tony Khan felt threatened there. So, just like any company you would work for-- If my boss during the day, in my day job felt threatened by me, he has every reason to ask me to leave and terminate me from my position.” [00:58 - 01:44]

Although CM Punk's AEW tenure came to a bitter end, perhaps Tony Khan's decision will usher in a new era for the promotion, which has been plagued with several backstage difficulties in recent times.

The CM Punk drama overshadowed an "incredible" AEW All In

During the same podcast, Bill Apter couldn't help but give praise to AEW's historic All In show a few weeks back, and rightfully so. However, the Hall of Fame journalist also noted how the backstage incident at the event has, in many respects, stolen the attention away from what was an "incredible" occasion:

“I have now heard about 10 different versions of the story of what happened back there [at All In] and I am upset, like I said, that it took the spotlight off that great show at Wembley Stadium, which was absolutely incredible.” [00:37 - 00:54]

While Apter's sentiments are completely warranted, there is still much to be said about the promotion's successful venture across the pond.

