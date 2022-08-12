AEW Executive volunteers to team up with The Young Bucks ahead of AEW Trios Championship Tournament

With the AEW Trios Tournament inching closer, some wrestlers on the roster are apparently still scrambling for partners.

The trios titles were first revealed at Fight for the Fallen, where it was also announced that the finals of tournament would decide the champions at the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Since then, a number of three-member teams have caught the eye of fans, prompting heavy speculation as to who will be the first to win the gold. Teams like House of Black and Death Triangle are some of the names in the recently unveiled Brackets.

A cursory glance would be enough to see that the Young Bucks are still left without a partner. After they were betrayed by Adam Cole last week, the duo approached Hangman Adam Page to make amends. Although the former champion responded amicably, he refused to join the Bucks as their third member.

Amidst speculation regarding the mystery partner, a longtime associate of the Young Bucks, Brandon Cutler, took to Twitter to tease an in-ring partnership with Matt and Nick. Cutler responded with a sly gif to the Bucks' tweet where they noted that they need a teammate.

You can check out the full interaction here:

As of now, the former tag team champions have shown no interest in teaming up with Cutler. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to convince the duo to let him fight alongside them.

The AEW executive's tweet prompted a varied response from fans

Despite the Young Bucks' lack of interest, many fans seemed excited at the possibility of Brandon Cutler participating in the tournament.

A number of comments hyped Cutler up and suggested that the Young Bucks should join forces with him.

However, some responses indicated the opposite as well.

If Cutler does not eventually team up with the Young Bucks, the duo will be hard-pressed to find a third partner. It remains to be seen who the former AEW Tag Team Champions might try to recruit ahead of their first-round bout.

Who do you think is the mystery partner of the Young Bucks? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Colin Tessier