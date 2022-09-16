"He’s g****mn injured" - Jim Cornette believes AEW could face severe ramifications if they fire WWE veteran from the company

AEW is facing one of its biggest challenges after the recent backstage controversy after CM Punk's backstage brawl. While final decisions regarding the consequences are yet to be made, Jim Cornette believes that legal action could follow.

Details surrounding the brawl have been tightly sealed, with the only leak being that Ace Steel threw a chair at Nick Jackson and bit Kenny Omega. Despite this, it's still not clear who initiated the altercation as both sides are claiming innocence.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE manager proclaimed that CM Punk would likely sue AEW if they fired him at this stage:

"Punk’s been putting up with this s**t for a while, if he’s the biggest star in the company, if they fire him not only are they shooting themselves in the foot, but also he’ll probably sue!" Cornette said. (08:12 onward).

Connor Casey @ConnorCaseyCB Days after ending Jon Moxley's second #AEW World Championship reign at 11 days, CM Punk once again holds the record for shortest reign with the title at 3 days. He had 0 successful defenses in both reigns Days after ending Jon Moxley's second #AEW World Championship reign at 11 days, CM Punk once again holds the record for shortest reign with the title at 3 days. He had 0 successful defenses in both reigns https://t.co/G09gv6U0jU

Cornette continued, explaining why he believes that Punk has legal grounds to sue the promotion:

"He’s g****mn injured here, [and] not only injured himself in the line of duty but then had various high-ranking employees burst into his f**king locker room while he’s outnumbered and injured, that’s a lawsuit if nothing else." (08:29 onward).

Additionally, Cornette believes that The Young Bucks could just as well sue Tony Khan if the investigation doesn't go their way.

Cornette believes that AEW Producer Ace Steel was likely defending CM Punk without thinking twice

Some fans online have speculated that CM Punk was likely simply defending himself from what he thought were multiple stars attacking him. Additionally, Ace Steel's involvement could be rooted in defense.

During the same episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran speculated about Steel's involvement in the brawl.

"I’m most sympathetic to Ace Steel than anybody because he’s just running in the room to save his crippled wife! If your friend, his dog, and your crippled wife are in a room and six at least full-grown adults burst into a room and there’s a fight going on, you’re gonna go in and help the outnumbered side," Cornette said. (06:09 onward).

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager Ace Steel picked up that open contract. He's the trainer of CM Punk.



I think we know which Chicago hero is challenging Moxley at the PPV. Ace Steel picked up that open contract. He's the trainer of CM Punk.I think we know which Chicago hero is challenging Moxley at the PPV. https://t.co/RXuics0e2u

AEW is still investigating the matter internally, and fans will simply have to stay patient to see what the outcome might be.

Could AEW still decide to let CM Punk and Ace Steel go, despite Cornette's speculations?

