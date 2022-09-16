"He should make Ace Steel the chairman!" - WWE veteran support AEW executive for role in post-All Out brawl

AEW producer Ace Steel's role in the post-All Out backstage brawl has resulted in a plethora of memes after it was reported that the retired wrestler bit Kenny Omega. However, a WWE veteran believes that Steel might have defended CM Punk without thinking.

It's been weeks since CM Punk first put the AEW EVPs on notice during the All Out media scrum, but the fateful event is still being talked about. Punk's rant quickly devolved into an actual scrum between Punk and The Elite.

During the recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE manager detailed Ace Steel's perception of the altercation.

"I think he should make Ace Steel the chairman! I’m most sympathetic to Ace Steel than anybody because he’s just running in the room to save his crippled wife! If your friend, his dog, and your crippled wife are in a room and six at least full-grown adults burst into a room and there’s a fight going on, you’re gonna go in and help the outnumbered side," Cornette speculated. (06:09 onward).

SCWPro @SCWPro BREAKING NEWS



Coming to SCWPro on 4/27 for EPIC at the Walcott Coliseum; former WWE, TNA, ROH star, and trainer of CM Punk, Lita & Adam Pearce...



ACE STEEL! BREAKING NEWSComing to SCWPro on 4/27 for EPIC at the Walcott Coliseum; former WWE, TNA, ROH star, and trainer of CM Punk, Lita & Adam Pearce...ACE STEEL! #RAW 🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨Coming to SCWPro on 4/27 for EPIC at the Walcott Coliseum; former WWE, TNA, ROH star, and trainer of CM Punk, Lita & Adam Pearce...ACE STEEL! #RAW https://t.co/wRLEPrqNgN

The internal investigation into the backstage brawl is currently still ongoing, and as such the fate of Ace Steel is still currently unknown.

Missed out on AEW Dynamite? Catch up on the show's results here.

While Ace Steel's position within AEW is not finalized, the other executives involved in the brawl have returned to their duties

Ace Steel and CM Punk go back decades, and as such likely have a strong bond. The stars' relationship can be traced back as far as their ROH days, where they formed a faction called The Second City Saints. Due to all the history, it's only natural that Ace would have his friend's back.

According to Dave Meltzer during a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, all other AEW executives who were present during the brawl have been let off suspension.

"Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa are off suspension because, I guess the investigation showed that they were only trying to break up the fight. I think the only person who was actually back at TV was Pat Buck." (H/T WrestleTalk)

Fans online seem to be divided when it comes to CM Punk, but Steel is unfortunately not a massive ratings draw.

While there is no window for when the internal investigation will come to an end, could Ace Steel still end up having a role within AEW?

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far