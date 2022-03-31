"There wasn't simpatico in the group"- Konnan weighs in on former WWE Champion breaking up his faction in AEW

AEW is largely built on factions and boasts more than almost any other pro wrestling promotion. The company features some of its biggest stars in stables like The House of Black, The Dark Order, and the newly-formed Jericho Appreciation Society.

While the JAS is still new, Chris Jericho was previously the leader of The Inner Circle since 2019. The Inner Circle were one of AEW's first and most prolific stables, and even won a PWI award for their efforts in 2021. The group met its end recently when Jericho attacked Santana and Ortiz and left his jacket in the ring.

During the most recent episode of "Keepin' It 100", WCW veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on the Inner Circle and the Jericho Appreciation Society. The star noted how Jericho fits in a lot better with his new clique than the previous one:

“I never bought Jericho with [Proud N Powerful] – with the face paint or without it – and Sammy Guevara hanging out as a shoot. Maybe Jericho and Hager? But these guys [The Inner Circle] were not hanging out, it just didn’t feel that way. There wasn’t simpatico in that group. [Chris Jericho] feels at home with this group, bro.” - Konnan said. (0:23)

Chris Jericho seems to have major plans for JAS in AEW

The former AEW World Champion recently took to Twitter to foreshadow big plans for his new stable. While the group has not been together for more than a month, there appears to be a long-term strategy in place.

Jericho - in his new persona as The Influencer - seems determined to proliferate his style of "sports entertainment" in the company. He's gathered like-minded individuals, and much like The Inner Circle, they're looking to take over Tony Khan's promotion.

However, with the former WWE Superstar now playing a godhead to his own cult of admirers, one has to wonder how long this group will be able to stick together. In time, fans will be the ones to decide if The Influencer was better off with The Inner Circle compared to the JAS.

