AEW fans think 32-year-old star deserves another World Championship run

The AEW World Championship is becoming a matter of conversation. Some fans think that the current reigning champ, MJF, might soon give up the championship. This has created a conversation about who could have the next big run as world champion.

While some are talking about Samoa Joe, others are talking about Adam Page having another run as the World Champion, and one fan even tweeted about it. That post went viral quickly, and there were several reactions to the idea.

Check out the post and the comments:

"Does Hangman Adam Page deserve another AEW World Title run? I say yes, arguably the most successful babyface in AEW so far…," the post read

Expand Tweet

Reactions 1

Reactions 2

Page was the AEW World Champion in 2021-2022 and won the title after rounding off against Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November 2021. Page lost his championship to CM Punk at Double Or Nothing in 2022. Page's run as the Champion has been splendid. He has faced off against Bryan Danielson and Lance Archer, among others. His defense of the title also saw two highly acclaimed matches.

AEW Fans think Samoa Joe is set for another big push

There's been a lot of chatter about MJF either losing the upcoming title defense, leaving the wrestling promotion, or both. Some fans think that The Salt of the Earth will call it a day in the Jacksonville-based company, and there's a big push ready for Samoa Joe, who is already pitted in a feud for the World Championship. The two will meet in the ring at the Pay-Per-View Worlds End in December.

However, whether MJF will lose the championship and the match and whether there will be a big run for anyone mentioned here only after the special Pay-Per-View that will happen on December 30.

What do you think? What will be the outcome of the Championship match at Worlds End? Tell us in the comments section.