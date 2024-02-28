AEW files for new trademarks; potential gimmick matches planned

AEW has filed to make things official for a potential gimmick match that is planned for an upcoming event. The company has remained tight-lipped on the match.

The 2024 Revolution pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, March 3, at the historic Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The show is scheduled to feature a first-time-ever Meat Madness match with Lance Archer, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs. Wardlow was originally announced, but then it was changed to a Triple Threat.

A new update from the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) reveals that the company recently filed to trademark two terms that are apparently related to the Revolution match. "AEW: Meat Madness" and "AEW: Match Madness" were both filed for.

The two trademark filings were listed for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use. The following description was included with each filing:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling," the filing states.

AEW's title for the match is an apparent play on NCAA March Madness. The company has been quiet on plans or stipulations for the match, but we should know more after Wednesday's Dynamite.

AEW to present go-home shows for Revolution

A major week for AEW will kick off this Wednesday as it presents the Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite from Propst Arena at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The focal point of Dynamite will be Sting's final appearance on the show before his retirement. Darby Allin will be with him. AEW has also announced FTR and Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli for Dynamite, plus the return of Will Ospreay.

The March 2 edition of Collision will also be taped on Wednesday in Huntsville. Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue is set to take place.

Friday's go-home Rampage episode was taped last Saturday. Matches include Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rugido, Riho vs. Trish Adora, Matt Sydal vs. Magnus, plus Lance Archer and The Righteous in six-man action against enhancement talents.

Revolution will then take place on Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage all weekend. Below is the updated lineup for Revolution:

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

Meat Madness: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow vs. Lance Archer

TNT Championship: Christian Cage defends vs. Daniel Garcia

Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston defends vs. Bryan Danielson

International Championship: Orange Cassidy defends vs. Roderick Strong

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm defends vs. Deonna Purrazzo

World Championship: Samoa Joe defends vs. Swerve Strickland vs. Adam Page

Sting's Retirement, World Tag Team Championship: Sting and Darby Allin defend vs. The Young Bucks in a Texas Tornado match

What is your bold prediction for surprises at Revolution? How would you book Sting's final match? Sound off in the comments below!