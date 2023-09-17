AEW "finally" show leadership with CM Punk firing, claims WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

AEW's dismissal of CM Punk caught many in the wrestling world by surprise, considering how important the multi-time world champion has been for Tony Khan's company. However, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long poses that this entire debacle might have a hidden positive for the promotion, which "finally" showed leadership, according to the former SmackDown GM.

Chatting with Bill Apter and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long said the following:

“Finally, I can say, you know, we see a little bit of leadership coming from AEW. I wasn’t there, I didn’t see it. So, I don’t know what’s going on and I don’t want to speculate or speak on something that I don’t really know about. But my thing is this, I think somewhere they started off wrong and that’s what led to all this. If you start right, you end up right. So, I think that way back when CM Punk came in at the beginning that something went wrong right at the beginning. Somebody had too much authority or something.” [03:08 - 03:40]

Teddy Long's sentiments are shared by many. However, as the legendary personality noted, only those within AEW can give a truly accurate statement on the rather odd run of CM Punk in Tony Khan's company.

CM Punk to start his own promotion after AEW firing?

During the same episode, Bill Apter also discussed the possibility of CM Punk launching his own wrestling promotion, allowing him the freedom to "make it the way [he] wants it."

Teddy Long further provided a rather simple counter-argument to this idea:

“I think he has the money, he can do it. But, I don’t think anybody would work for him right now. You know what I mean? So, I think he would just be better off by maybe just, if he’s going to step out of this business, maybe just get into something else. Stay relevant.” [04:12 - 04:26]

All things considered, it seems incredibly unlikely that the Straight-Edge Superstar would undertake the responsibility of starting his own promotion. However, certain reports have linked the Chicago native with a move back to WWE.

