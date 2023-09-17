CM Punk to launch his own promotion after AEW firing? Wrestling veteran explores the possibility (Exclusive)

With CM Punk's run in AEW coming to a disappointingly abrupt end, many are questioning what could be next for the multi-time world champion.

While some reports have linked The Straight Edge Superstar with a move back to WWE, veteran journalist Bill Apter has dived into the possibility of CM Punk starting his own promotion.

Speaking with Teddy Long and Mac Davis on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter said the following:

“He’s just either going to get out of this or, if I were he, I might even consider starting my own wrestling group down the line and make it the way I want it, not the way I have to listen to someone else.” [02:43 - 02:58]

The idea of a CM Punk-led wrestling promotion is intriguing, to say the least. Perhaps his frustrations with WWE and AEW officials could tempt The Voice of the Voiceless to try his hand at a more authoritative role. However, this is pure speculation up to this point, and fans will have to wait and see what the Chicago native has brewing on his horizon.

Bill Apter takes note of CM Punk's demeanor following the All In altercation

A few days removed from the All In fiasco, CM Punk was bestowed the Mike Mazurki Award for his contributions to the pro wrestling industry. Bill Apter highlighted Punk's "mature" demeanor during the awards show, saying that perhaps this was The Second City Saint's way of one-upping Jack Perry or The Young Bucks:

“A few days afterward, he was at the Cauliflower Alley Club, and he accepted the Mike Mazurki Award, which is a very prestigious award, and he seemed fine with everything. I think he was trying to show that he’s more mature than, perhaps, Jungle Boy [Jack Perry] and The Young Bucks.” [02:19 - 02:41]

Jack Perry is currently serving an indefinite suspension for his part in the All In incident while an investigation is ongoing.

