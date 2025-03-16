AEW giant Satnam Singh issues official statement from hospital bed

Satnam Singh is an Indian professional wrestler currently signed to AEW, having joined the company in 2021. Even though he is relatively inexperienced in the ring, over the past few years, he has shown huge signs of improvement. He is predominantly seen on Ring of Honor with his allies, Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt.

A few days back, the 7 ft 4 in star posted a picture on his Instagram handle, where he revealed that he underwent a major surgery. Fortunately, this procedure was a success and Singh has been recovering well. Interestingly, from the images posted, it was clear that the giant was too big for his hospital bed, but he found the situation rather hilarious.

"Surgery was a GIANT success 🙏 The hospital bed was not, 😂" wrote Satnam Singh.

Sportskeeda wishes the AEW star a speedy recovery. Hopefully, he will be back in the ring soon and Tony Khan could give him a huge push. Seeing as how the star is not even 30 years old, his ceiling is quite high.

Sonjay Dutt on how he became Satnam Singh's manager

Singh's alliance with pro wrestling legends Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal is seemingly indestructible. Dutt has been serving as the giant's manager and under his wing, the Punjab native has become a much better in-ring performer.

In an interview with Mike Jones last year, the TNA legend revealed how he became the 7 ft 4 in tall star's manager. He said that the entire thing was put together by none other than the AEW President Tony Khan.

"Tony Khan kind of presented this opportunity to [me], he said, ‘Hey, would you like to manage your best friend and this Indian giant at 7 foot 4 inches?’ I was very taken aback because, you know, part of our initial discussions was, ‘Hey man, I’m not a performer anymore," said Dutt. [H/T - 411 Mania]

Satnam Singh is one half of the AAA World Tag Team Champions, along with former WWE Champion, Raj Dhesi (fka Jinder Mahal).

