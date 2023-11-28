AEW has given away the identity of Christian Cage's third son, according to fans

AEW star and current TNT Champion Christian Cage is currently one of the biggest heels in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Christian is also the leader of The Patriarchy faction, which consists of Luchasaurus (Killswitch) and Nick Wayne. However, many fans believe that another star is gearing up to join the group.

The name in question is Nick Wayne's former tag team partner in GCW, Jordan Oliver. The duo was known as The East-West Express and became one of GCW's top tag teams. They also went on to capture the GCW World Tag Team Championship.

According to a recent report, AEW had filed a trademark for the East-West Express, which could lead to the reunion of Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne in All Elite Wrestling.

"AEW have filed to trademark "East West Express". It is the tag team name of Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver."

Eric Bischoff praises Christian Cage and explains why he is a unique character in AEW

AEW star and former World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage has been one of the top names in All Elite Wrestling ever since his heel turn. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently praised Christian for his incredible character work.

Christian Cage and Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) set the wrestling world on fire back in the late 90s and became one of the founding teams of the TLC match alongside The Dudley Boys and The Hardy Boyz.

Speaking on a recent episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff revealed that he does not know Christian Cage personally but always had some praise for the current TNT Champion:

"I've never worked one-on-one with Christian, I've been around him a lot when I was in WWE as a talent, back in the early 2000s. Never really got to know him too well on a personal level but as a performer, I always thought he's so understated but powerful as a character."

He further added:

"And I think what we saw with Edge and Christian that night is a perfect example of that. Christian can deliver, with his character, in such a powerful understated way that makes him unique from everybody else."

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments below.