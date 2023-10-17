WWE Hall of Famer shares on why Christian Cage is a "unique" character in AEW

AEW star Christian Cage has impressed many fans over the past year as a devious heel, but it seems that he's always had the attention of Eric Bischoff, who recently commented on his character work.

Christian and Copeland first broke into the pro wrestling scene back in the late 90s as a tag team and would become one of the three founding teams of the TLC match. However, the two have known each other since they were children, and as such, their current storyline carries a lot of weight.

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff explained that he might not know the AEW star personally, but he's always believed that he was understated.

"I've never worked one-on-one with Christian, I've been around him a lot when I was in WWE as a talent, back in the early 2000s. Never really got to know him too well on a personal level but as a performer, I always thought he's so understated but powerful as a character."

He continued:

"And I think what we saw with Edge and Christian that night is a perfect example of that. Christian can deliver, with his character, in such a powerful understated way that makes him unique from everybody else."

Despite their heated feud, Adam Copeland recently praised Christian Cage, and noted how much work he does for young AEW stars.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

Eric Bischoff also believes that the AEW star is more than just a wrestler cutting a promo

Christian Cage is known for his heated promos, but according to Bischoff, there's something special about the way he cuts them. In the same episode, Eric Bischoff claimed that Cage is set apart from other talent in the industry.

"There's a different layer to Christian that is so unique from any other talent either in WWE or in AEW, that makes him really interesting to me and I think provides a great opportunity going forward."

Expand Tweet

He added:

"Because that's a dimension of a character that you just don't get anywhere else and it makes it interesting. Stories can become more interesting because there's a different layer. He's just not out there cutting a wrestling promo, he's an actor, and I love it."

Cage has notably been praised by his peers for years, and recently former WWE star Maven recalled a story where Christian essentially saved his career by acting quickly after a nasty injury.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.