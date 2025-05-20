AEW gives away huge spoiler on Cope's highly-anticipated return

Adam Copeland, aka Cope, could be back very soon in AEW, and a potential hint was recently given away regarding his comeback. This could make the fans very excited for what is to come in the near future.

Cope has been away from the ring ever since FTR turned on him at Dynasty. After initially teaming up with him to take on the Death Riders, the former AEW World Tag Team Champions attacked the WWE Hall of Famer and turned heel in the process.

Since then, he has not been seen, and a lot of fans are wondering when Cope might be making a comeback. However, the fans may have now gotten a potential clue about his return. The company recently released posters for the shows in the month of July, and a major hint was given there.

Cope was advertised alongside Samoa Joe and Adam Cole for the July 17 episode of Collision, which will take place in Chicago, Illinois.

Powerhouse Hobbs has no doubts about Cope’s AEW return

Powerhouse Hobbs recently spoke out about Cope’s potential AEW return and said that he has no doubts the legend will make a comeback soon.

Speaking exclusively with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Powerhouse Hobbs hailed Cope as the GOAT of ladder matches and said:

“I mean, he returned from neck surgery. You know he is one of the GOATs of the ladder matches. I got no doubt that he will be back. (...) I was a big fan of Edge and Christian. I would love to see them back, you know. It's wrestling; everything is strange in this world, you know that.”

It is great to see the kind of respect and admiration that Adam Copeland gets from his peers and colleagues. It will be interesting to see how he will return and what kind of feuds he will be involved in.

