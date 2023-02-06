"AEW going to get their needle mover!!" – Twitter erupts after SmackDown star teases WWE exit under Triple H's regime 

The wrestling world has erupted with wild predictions that former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi is set to make her AEW debut following her teased departure from the Stamford-based promotion.

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of the promotion back in May last year. The two were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the time and were unhappy with their creative direction as title holders and thus walked out before the start of Monday Night RAW.

Naomi recently made a huge change to her social media profile that has riled up the Internet Wrestling Community. The former SmackDown Women's Champion changed her Instagram bio to 'JUST TRINITY.'

A majority of the members of the wrestling world speculated that Naomi had left WWE and was now making her way to AEW.

"Holy s***...that's what Mercedes is waiting on...they going to #AEW as a team or alliance....WOW!" a fan tweeted.

Fans were in the belief that she would be the one to end the undefeated streak of TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Some also speculated that she could involve herself in the feud between Saraya and Britt Baker.

Some believed that she would elevate the AEW women’s division, and that WWE was losing a major star.

Some have asked the rest of the wrestling community to stop speculating, as AEW needs to focus on their division first.

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut

As mentioned earlier, one of the other stars that walked out of the Stamford-based promotion was Sasha Banks. The multi-time Women's Champion had been silent about her wrestling future since walking out.

This January was the 17th edition of Wrestle Kingdom. Following the IWGP Women's Championship match on Night one, the former Boss made her shocking debut.

Banks debuted with a new name and a new theme song. She was no longer The Boss; she called herself The CEO, Mercedes Moné.

Would you like to see Naomi in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

