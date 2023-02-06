Naomi seemingly provides a heartbreaking update on her WWE future

Former SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi, could very well be done with WWE.

During the May 16 episode of RAW last year, she walked out of the company alongside Sasha Banks. The duo reportedly had issues with the creative team and vacated their newly won Women's Tag Team Championships.

Naomi recently updated her Instagram bio, where she seems to be fully embracing her real name, Trinity Fatu. Members of the WWE Universe also took note of the same on Twitter and seemed quite disheartened by the update.

During her time in WWE, Naomi was a crucial part of the women's division, especially on the blue brand of SmackDown. She is a two-time former SmackDown Women's Champion.

The 35-year-old signed her first deal with the company in 2009, signing a developmental contract. After a stint with The Funkadactyls, she eventually broke out as a top performer.

Naomi recently hinted that she wasn't going to return to WWE

Naomi recently hinted that she might be done with the Stamford-based promotion after all. Taking to Twitter, she sent out a two-word message and denied claims of her possibly returning.

Real-life Trinity Fatu shared a screengrab of a report that suggested that she was set to sign a lucrative deal with the company. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

"Not true," wrote Naomi.

Her long-term tag team partner and good friend Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, recently made her debut for NJPW x STARDOM. This was the first time the former RAW Women's Champion appeared in a major pro wrestling company after her departure.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné confronted former colleague and top star KAIRI and challenged her to a match for the IWGP Women’s Championship. Naomi and Bayley were also in attendance at the Tokyo Dome for Mone's debut.

Do you want to see Naomi return to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future? Sound off in the comment section

Poll : 0 votes