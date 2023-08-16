"AEW gonna sign her", "Already better than Ronda [Rousey]" - Fans go nuts after adult actress is spotted training for potential wrestling debut

An AEW star was recently spotted training with an adult actress who will potentially give a tryout in the wrestling world. Fans were shocked as they reacted to the clip on Twitter.

Jay Lethal is the AEW star who is helping adult actress Alexis Fawx in training for the start of her potential wrestling career.

A video was uploaded on Twitter that showed Lethal looking on as Alexis Fawx performed some wrestling moves on another young wrestler.

Fans have given their reactions to the clip on Twitter.

"And already better than Ronda"

AEW star Adam Cole praises Jay Lethal

AEW star Adam Cole recently spoke very highly of Jay Lethal and referred to him as a complete package when it comes to being a professional wrestler.

Jay Lethal is without a doubt one of the best to ever step foot in the wrestling ring. Lethal has competed in numerous promotions, including IMPACT, Ring of Honor, and now AEW. Adam Cole shared the ring with Jay Lethal during their Ring of Honor days. Their last encounter with one other was on the March 23, 2022, episode of Dynamite.

In an interview with Superstar Crossover, Adam Cole praised Jay Lethal and called him one of the best of this generation.

"Jay Lethal. Without question. When I say underrated, I know Jay works for AEW, so a lot of people could say he's not necessarily underrated, he's on television every week, but sometimes I don't think people realize how much of a complete package that Jay Lethal is."

He went on to list Lethal's strengths:

"He is, bell-to-bell, easily [in the] top three I've ever been in the ring with as far as a guy who can do anything and everything. He's an amazing babyface. He's an amazing heel. He's amazing on the microphone. You could throw him in a tag team match. You could throw him in a 45-minute singles match. He could open the show. He could be in the middle of the card. He could main event. All of it fits. Jay is one of those guys you can absolutely always 24/7 depend on. He is one of the best pro wrestlers I've ever had the pleasure of sharing the ring with, and I feel like not enough people talk about how he's one of the best of our generation. I think Jay Lethal is unbelievable." [H/T: Fightful]

Do you agree with Adam Cole's comments? Let us know in the comments below.

