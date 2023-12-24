AEW got it all wrong with Swerve Strickland vs. 'Hangman' Page with a move that "didn't fit the story," says former WWE star

A former WWE Superstar recently spoke about the brutal Texas Death Match between Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at AEW Full Gear 2023. The star is none other than EC3.

The Texas Death Match at Full Gear created a lot of buzz on social media as it included a lot of controversial and jaw-dropping spots that had the fans on the edge of their seats. Swerve Strickland successfully defeated Hangman Adam Page after choking the former AEW World Champion with a chain around his throat.

The brutal matchup has without a doubt helped Swerve Strickland to become one of the biggest stars All Elite Wrestling has to offer. However, some wrestling stars were not fond of the booking of the Texas Death Match, including former WWE star EC3.

In a recent exclusive interview on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 described a spot that apparently did not fit the story during the match.

"I do think that Swerve had a star-making match in a lot of peoples' eyes, Hangman's been on top for a while, cool. Swerve came off as the biggest babyface of all time, and Page came off like the heel. That didn't fit the story like I thought it was going to."[4:00- Onwards]

Former WWE star EC3 further discussed the controversial match

While speaking about the Texas Death Match on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE 24/7 and current NWA Worlds Champion EC3 shared his opinion on the Full Gear match:

"I just think it's like all the things we do... we can do them all, and evolve the business however much we want, but at the end of the day within the confines of telling a story that is digestible, I think that's important." [4:30 - onwards]

