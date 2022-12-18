"AEW has a guy that pretends to be a dinosaur" - Twitter questions Tony Khan's booking after criticism of Bray Wyatt's segment on WWE SmackDown

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight had an interaction. The segment received some harsh criticism from a few fans. The wrestling world questioned their rival promoter Tony Khan and his booking, comparing the storylines in AEW to the Wyatt segment.

LA Knight and Bray Wyatt have been feuding with each other for several weeks. Knight was mysteriously taken out two weeks ago. The former IMPACT Wrestling star accused Wyatt of being the attacker, but the Eater of Worlds had been denying the accusations.

During this week's episode of SmackDown, LA Knight blamed Wyatt once again and mentioned that he was fooling the wrestling world by acting innocent. Knight also claimed that Wyatt and Uncle Howdy were one and the same. To his surprise, while the former WWE Champion was in the ring, Uncle Howdy made his first appearance in front of the crowd.

This segment was seemingly confusing for a few fans and thus received some harsh criticism.

"Thank you, @TonyKhan for sparing us from this bulls*** in AEW. Booker of the Year just on having the foresight to side step this landmine alone," a fan tweeted.

The wrestling world defended the segment by comparing it to several of the booking decisions made by Tony Khan.

People claimed that he was much more entertaining than any segment from AEW.

𝕯𝖆𝖊𝖒𝖔𝖓 𝕻𝖔𝖊 🜏Ⓥ @the_dark_vegan @DeadpoolBurner0 This is better than anything AEW has EVER done. Sit this one out zombo. @DeadpoolBurner0 This is better than anything AEW has EVER done. Sit this one out zombo.

Lynchgrfx @HighJak78 @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan This is better than anything AEW has ever done. Lmao @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan This is better than anything AEW has ever done. Lmao

Fans talked about several gimmicks in AEW, including Luchasaurus, Orange Cassidy, and House of Black, and also critiqued the gimmick matches.

BBCInMemoriam @BBCInMemoriam @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan AEW has a guy that pretends to be a dinosaur.. @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan AEW has a guy that pretends to be a dinosaur..

Salty Scott @knee4marvelvsdc @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan Right Booker of the year would never do anything silly or dumb right? He would never have someone swimming in a drink, falling on boxes, acting like an explosion went off when nothing happened, or even magic in wrestling like HOB. He would NEVER 🤦🏽‍♂️ @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan Right Booker of the year would never do anything silly or dumb right? He would never have someone swimming in a drink, falling on boxes, acting like an explosion went off when nothing happened, or even magic in wrestling like HOB. He would NEVER 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/m7G1qEMqUQ

rasslin #4 @Dave180871724 @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan Lol yeah!!! Matt hardy s broken stuff a dinosaur a zombie girl house of black an 80 pound girl beating 240 pound woman. @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan Lol yeah!!! Matt hardy s broken stuff a dinosaur a zombie girl house of black an 80 pound girl beating 240 pound woman.

Craig MacLeod @CraigMacLeod77 @DeadpoolBurner0



Top notch programming over there…

No wonder they didn’t hit over 1mil on Dynamite or Rampage in a long time lol @TonyKhan Oh yea let’s thank the Booker who like using the purple hat as an angleTop notch programming over there…No wonder they didn’t hit over 1mil on Dynamite or Rampage in a long time lol @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan Oh yea let’s thank the Booker who like using the purple hat as an angle 😂Top notch programming over there…No wonder they didn’t hit over 1mil on Dynamite or Rampage in a long time lol

Sinister Bläck @sinister__black @DeadpoolBurner0



Dinosaur, Exploding Barbwire, Stadium nonsense, Jericho falling on cardboard, keeping 3 piss baby EVP’s over an actual star. @TonyKhan While I do think this storyline has been underwhelming for my taste, Tony is an AWFUL booker and has his fair share of trash.Dinosaur, Exploding Barbwire, Stadium nonsense, Jericho falling on cardboard, keeping 3 piss baby EVP’s over an actual star. @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan While I do think this storyline has been underwhelming for my taste, Tony is an AWFUL booker and has his fair share of trash. Dinosaur, Exploding Barbwire, Stadium nonsense, Jericho falling on cardboard, keeping 3 piss baby EVP’s over an actual star. https://t.co/mNT5XCvvfl

Angool @AngleOn_ @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan Yep, to provide us with the horryifing explosions of the electric barbed-wire landmine kill fest deathmatch! @DeadpoolBurner0 @TonyKhan Yep, to provide us with the horryifing explosions of the electric barbed-wire landmine kill fest deathmatch!

People also pin-pointed the fact that the Internet Wrestling Community wanted Tony Khan to sign the former WWE Universal Champion immediately after he was released.

Bray Wyatt made his return at the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event

Last year, fans were shocked to see WWE release Bray Wyatt. Since then, they have been eagerly waiting to see him return to the squared circle in a different promotion.

Earlier this year, Triple H took creative control of WWE and has been rehiring several released stars. One such name was the former WWE Champion. For several weeks, he teased his return with QR codes, and finally, at WWE Extreme Rules, he made his much-awaited return.

WWE @WWE After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Bray Wyatt returns in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE #ExtremeRules After weeks of mysterious vignettes, Bray Wyatt returns in jaw-dropping fashion at the end of WWE #ExtremeRules. https://t.co/wsRKqCNFdp

Some of the stars that have returned to WWE under Triple H's leadership are Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, Scarlette, Braun Strowman, and many more.

What was your reaction to Bray Wyatt's segment on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

