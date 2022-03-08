AEW heel breaks character to send a message to Sting

Max Caster of The Acclaimed expressed his appreciation for Hall of Famer Sting after the latter participated in the six-man tornado trio tag team match in AEW Revolution 2022.

During the match, the 62-year old defied his age by jumping from the upper level of the crowd onto Andrade "El Idolo" and through three tables. The move sent shockwaves amongst fans and wrestlers alike.

The majority of the wrestling world sent their utmost respect to "The Icon," and Caster was one of them.

"Platinum" was emotional after seeing Sting's jump and reiterated that the latter should be appreciated and respected.

"Anyone else tear up while watching this? Much respect to Stinger. 🥲🙏#AEWRevolution," Caster wrote.

Sting's team gets a victory at AEW Revolution 2022

Along with TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin, The Icon bested the Andrade Hardy Family Office (AHFO) consisting of Andrade (with Jose the Assistant), Matt Hardy, and Isiah Kassidy in the Tornado Trios Match at AEW Revolution 2022 on March 6.

Towards the end of the match, Allin delivered a Twist of Fate of his own after Hardy tried to hit him with a chair. The former TNT Champion sealed the deal with a Scorpion Death Drop on the steel chair and a Coffin Drop.

Sting and Matt fought in the crowd during the match, but The Icon was able to fend off the latter, setting the stage for his iconic splash on Andrade that broke three tables.

Meanwhile, the Spanish God fought Kassidy at the top of the stage and executed the Spanish Fly to crash through the tables.

Sting will turn 63 in a few days and continues to take brutal bumps. What he did was impressive, and it increased the level of respect the wrestling world has for him.

Edited by Angana Roy