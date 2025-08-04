AEW hints at massive heel turn for former champion

A former champion has shown a change of attitude in recent weeks. AEW has hinted that he might turn heel soon.Anthony Bowens and Max Caster formed The Acclaimed together. They were the best homegrown tag team in AEW, and they even captured the World Tag Team Championship as well as the World Trios Tag Team Titles. However, earlier this year, the duo disbanded due to Caster's arrogance and changing personality.Max Caster went on a singles run proclaiming himself to be the Best Wrestler Alive and issued open challenges, where he constantly found himself on the losing end. On the July 26 episode of Collision, Anthony Bowens answered Caster's challenge and dominated him to win the match. After the bout, he showed heel tendencies and kept attacking his former tag team partner until Billy Gunn stepped in to stop him. Bowens was visibly upset with Gunn, but walked away.Since then, Billy Gunn and Bowens have come face-to-face when the latter stated that the former was not there for him. AEW has posted a photograph from this segment indicating that the former tag team champion might be turning heel soon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW star Anthony Bowens says he feared for his job because of Max CasterIt appears that things have heated up between the former members of The Acclaimed since their team split. This was evident from the way Bowens assaulted Caster a few weeks ago.A fan took to social media to call Anthony Bowens a bully for attacking Platinum Max. Bowens replied that people have no idea what his former tag team partner put him through. He also noted that he had missed numerous opportunities and feared for his job because of Max. You can check out his tweet here.&quot;I’m a bully? That’s not even a quarter of what he deserves after all that he’s put me through. If that clock wasn’t running, I would have made him suffer even longer. You all have literally NO IDEA the mental anguish I endured, the amount of times I’ve had to protect him, the amount of times I feared for our jobs, the amount of opportunities I’ve lost being associated with him. This isn’t wrestling talk, it’s real life. Give me a f***ing microphone and I’ll tell all. Then maybe they will stop doing his shi**y chant and realize I’m the one that represents the people. I’m your PRIDE ✌🏽,&quot; Bowens wrote.It will be interesting to see whether Anthony Bowens will turn heel soon.