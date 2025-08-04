  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW hints at massive heel turn for former champion

AEW hints at massive heel turn for former champion

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 04, 2025 18:41 GMT
Dynamite stage
This star is a former World Tag Team Champion [Image source: AEW's X account]

A former champion has shown a change of attitude in recent weeks. AEW has hinted that he might turn heel soon.

Ad

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster formed The Acclaimed together. They were the best homegrown tag team in AEW, and they even captured the World Tag Team Championship as well as the World Trios Tag Team Titles. However, earlier this year, the duo disbanded due to Caster's arrogance and changing personality.

Max Caster went on a singles run proclaiming himself to be the Best Wrestler Alive and issued open challenges, where he constantly found himself on the losing end. On the July 26 episode of Collision, Anthony Bowens answered Caster's challenge and dominated him to win the match. After the bout, he showed heel tendencies and kept attacking his former tag team partner until Billy Gunn stepped in to stop him. Bowens was visibly upset with Gunn, but walked away.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since then, Billy Gunn and Bowens have come face-to-face when the latter stated that the former was not there for him. AEW has posted a photograph from this segment indicating that the former tag team champion might be turning heel soon.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

AEW star Anthony Bowens says he feared for his job because of Max Caster

It appears that things have heated up between the former members of The Acclaimed since their team split. This was evident from the way Bowens assaulted Caster a few weeks ago.

A fan took to social media to call Anthony Bowens a bully for attacking Platinum Max. Bowens replied that people have no idea what his former tag team partner put him through. He also noted that he had missed numerous opportunities and feared for his job because of Max. You can check out his tweet here.

Ad
"I’m a bully? That’s not even a quarter of what he deserves after all that he’s put me through. If that clock wasn’t running, I would have made him suffer even longer. You all have literally NO IDEA the mental anguish I endured, the amount of times I’ve had to protect him, the amount of times I feared for our jobs, the amount of opportunities I’ve lost being associated with him. This isn’t wrestling talk, it’s real life. Give me a f***ing microphone and I’ll tell all. Then maybe they will stop doing his shi**y chant and realize I’m the one that represents the people. I’m your PRIDE ✌🏽," Bowens wrote.

It will be interesting to see whether Anthony Bowens will turn heel soon.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications