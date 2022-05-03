Jim Cornette suggests AEW hire two former WWE stars as bookers

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently heaped praise on AEW stars Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. He even suggested that Tony Khan should hire them to book the company's matches.

The FTR members faced each other on last week's edition of Dynamite in an Owen Hart Foundation tournament qualifying match. The duo put on a stellar show that saw Harwood emerge as the victor.

Speaking about the match on The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE personality lauded FTR. He stated that the two stars have had great matches across many promotions. The veteran added that Tony Khan should also hire them as bookers for his promotion since they are so good.

“So, now FTR has had the best match we ever saw in NXT, the best tag match at least; they had the best match WrestleMania weekend on the Ring of Honor event against The Briscoes; they’ve had the best tag match we have ever seen in AEW, a couple of times and now they have a flawless singles match with each other. Maybe Tony oughtta have these guys booking and popping the corn, they can do everything else.” (10:52-11:42)

FTR are currently the ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions. The duo have earned notable wins over The Briscoes and The Young Bucks in the past few months.

AEW President Tony Khan also enjoyed the FTR clash

FTR impressed a lot of people in the Dynamite opener last week. One of them was the owner of the promotion, Tony Khan. During an appearance on the Busted Open podcast, he noted that the veterans' match would stand the test of time.

"It’s a great match, and it’s absolutely worth repeat viewing, It was a great way to start a great show. It was very much the kind of great wrestling match you want to have, especially in a tournament like the Owen Hart Cup. That’s a match that will stand the test of time"

The former NXT Superstars have shown how good they are in tag team and singles competition. It will be interesting to see if the pair will participate in more one-on-one matches in AEW moving forward.

