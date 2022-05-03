"Absolutely worth repeat viewing" - Tony Khan makes big claim on recent match between former WWE stars

AEW President Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on the Dynamite opener between Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. Khan noted that he loved to watch the FTR teammates battle it out.

Last week's episode of Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Cup qualifying match. The ROH Tag Team Champions faced each other to determine who would join Samoa Joe, Kyle O'Reilly and others in the tournament. After a back-and-forth contest, Harwood came out the winner.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio during the "Tony Time" segment, Khan heaped praise on the aforementioned match. He also claimed that the high-octane bout would stand the test of time.

“It’s a great match, and it’s absolutely worth repeat viewing,” Khan said. “It was a great way to start a great show. It was very much the kind of great wrestling match you want to have, especially in a tournament like the Owen Hart Cup. That’s a match that will stand the test of time, Frankly, FTR have been in a lot of matches in 2022 already that will stand the test of time. ” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

FTR is on a roll as they have had some stellar matches against The Briscoes and The Young Bucks in recent times. The veteran duo currently hold the current AAA and ROH Tag Team Championship.

You can check out the results for last week's episode of Rampage here.

Tony Khan said that it was FTR's idea to make their entrance together on AEW Dynamite

Harwood and Wheeler made their entrance together on Dynamite as they geared up to face each other for a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Tony Khan revealed that it was FTR's idea to make their entrance as a team while chatting on the Busted Open podcast. He added that it was an incredible detail that earned appreciation from fans worldwide.

“When they wanted to do it, it was a cool idea,” Tony said. “I think the way it came out, definitely got people talking about this is going to be something very different. They’re a great tag team and obviously put that first and foremost, even on the introduction for the match. So it was a very cool detail, absolutely.” - (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Following the success of their singles bout, do you think either member of FTR could go on a solo run in the long term? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Pratik Singh