AEW hits incredible milestone ahead of All In 2025; makes history

AEW is gearing up for its much-anticipated stadium show, All In : Texas, set to be held later this weekend. The upcoming event has now officially reached a new milestone with respect to its ticket sales.

All Elite Wrestling is less than a week away from the 2025 iteration of All In, which will emanate from the Globe Life Field stadium in Arlington, Texas. A thoroughly star-studded card has been announced for the show already, featuring top names like Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, The Young Bucks, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland and many more.

Some time earlier, it was reported that All In 2025 had sold over 19,000 tickets and generated a gate of approximately $2.5 million. The latest update from WrestleTix has noted that the upcoming pay-per-view has now distributed around 20,799 tickets, with approximately three-thousand more left to be sold. As a result, the event is officially set to rake in its largest attendance in North America till date, shattering the previous record held by AEW Grand Slam 2021.

It remains to be seen what the final attendance figures will look like at the show itself.

Tony Khan on WWE counter-programming against AEW All In

All Elite Wrestling will be putting on its biggest show of the year this coming Saturday. However, the promotion's primary industry-competitor, WWE, has stacked the weekend with a number of events, including Saturday Night's Main Event XL, NXT's The Great American Bash, and Evolution 2025. When asked about the Stamford-based company's recent proactive counter-programming for the All In weekend during an interview with WFAA, Tony Khan stated that he and his employees were mainly focused on ensuring that they deliver a quality pay-per-view.

"Well, I think we're going to put on a great event, and we have to focus on putting on the best event we can with the best wrestlers in the world. So that's a lot of fun. So we're going to have a great show next Saturday afternoon, and we're very focused on what AEW is doing, and AEW fans, and I think that's served us really well," Khan said. [H/T: Fightful]

What TK and his creative team have planned for fans this weekend remains to be seen.

