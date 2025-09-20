AEW icon Bryan Danielson drops a huge return tease, and he may not do it alone

Bryan Danielson might have started a new career in AEW, yet he dropped a huge hint regarding an in-ring return. Not only that, there is also a possibility that he may not do it alone and have one of the closest people by his side.
The aforementioned wrestler, who is none other than Danielson's wife, is Brie Bella. The couple has been married since 2014 after beginning a relationship during their tenure in WWE. The duo has also teamed up to compete in captivating mixed tag team matches.
In a recent interview with Josh Mansour on UNSCRIPTED, Bryan Danielson was asked about the possibility of reuniting with his wife in the ring. The American Dragon replied in the affirmative; however, he made it clear that it would not be a full-time run and believed it would be something their children would enjoy.
"Maybe. There is a world where that can happen. If we did it, it wouldn’t be a full-time run or anything like that. I think it would be something to where it’s so our kids can see it. Our kids would really enjoy it."- H/T Fightful
Bryan Danielson has given up on an AEW star
Bryan Danielson is now a full-time member of the AEW commentary team. At the September to Remember special, he addressed the Death Riders' newest member, Daniel Garcia. While he believed Garcia had huge potential, Danielson did not shy away from admitting that he had given up on Wheeler Yuta.
"Objectively I look at Garcia and where he's at, and it does feel like a smart decision. I've given up on Yuta at this point, but I still have faith in Daniel Garcia....I've given up on Wheeler Yuta as being the future of professional wrestling, I'm gonna be honest," said Danielson
With Bryan Danielson kicking off his new role in AEW on a huge note, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him.
