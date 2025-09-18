Bryan Danielson has given up on top AEW star; says he's no longer the future of professional wrestling

AEW faction The Death Riders were born from the ashes of the Blackpool Combat Club last year. The Jon Moxley-led group, apart from him, consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Pac, and Daniel Garcia. When Moxley's faction was known as Blackpool Combat Club, its members included him, William Regal, Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta. At All Out 2024, Moxley backstabbed Danielson, resulting in the birth of the Death Riders. Eventually, after the former Dean Ambrose dethroned the then-world champion at WrestleDream, Yuta sided with The Purveyor of Violence and, by attacking his mentor, turned heel in the process. The newest addition to this heel faction is former TNT Champion Daniel Garcia. Danielson considers Red Death the future of professional wrestling. Even though he is unhappy with his former mentee's decision to join Moxley's group, he believes that his future is brighter than Yuta's. Danielson is an active commentator for All Elite Wrestling, and during The Death Rider's entrance on September to Remember, he was vocal about his opinion on both young talents. &quot;Objectively I look at Garcia and where he's at, and it does feel like a smart decision. I've given up on Yuta at this point, but I still have faith in Daniel Garcia....I've given up on Wheeler Yuta as being the future of professional wrestling, I'm gonna be honest. He's more of a follower than a leader.&quot; said the former AEW World Champion. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is happy that AEW star Bryan Danielson is now an active commentator for the company On a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross expressed his happiness that the former Daniel Bryan has transitioned into full-time commentary. &quot;I’m looking forward to it. He’s a studious student of the game. Has a lot of knowledge. He’s more than happy to share, which I think is great,&quot; said the veteran. [H/T: Wrestling News Source]Hopefully, this is just a temporary gig and The American Dragon will return to in-ring competition soon. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.