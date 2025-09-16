Disappointing AEW news for Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) fans

Bryan Danielson is one of the most beloved figures in professional wrestling. However, his enormous fanbase would possibly be left disappointed following his recent statement.The American Dragon gained worldwide prominence for his stint in WWE, which lasted for over a decade. He then joined AEW in 2021 and became a cornerstone for the Jacksonville-based promotion, as an in-ring competitor. For the next three years, Danielson delivered some of the most captivating showdowns against top stars like Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega.Moreover, he had a big moment in front of a sellout Wembley Stadium at All In 2024 when he defeated Swerve Strickland to capture the AEW World Championship. However, he dropped the title to Jon Moxley at that year's WrestleDream event, which marked the end of his full-fledged wrestling career. Recently, Danielson returned to AEW as a commentator in a full-time capacity.In a recent interview with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, Bryan Danielson was asked about winning the AEW World title once again in his career. To the surprise of many, he outrightly said NO! and said that he was instead enjoying his time with his children.&quot;NO! I'm happy staying home with my kids, enjoy being a dad.&quot;AEW commentator Bryan Danielson makes a worrying revelationWhile Bryan Danielson has begun a new role in AEW, he still suffers from pain from all the years spent inside the squared circle. The former WWE superstar revealed that the long flights hurt his neck, despite not having competed in the ring for a long time.“Those long flights make it worse—sleeping with your head against the window for six hours. You wake up and it’s like, ‘Oh no.’ I wish a flight attendant could just pop my neck back in place. So yeah, generally my neck feels pretty horrible, but like anything else in life, you just get used to it. You learn to live with it.” [H/T Ringside News]Despite the pain, Bryan Danielson seems to be fully focused on his commentator role. So it will be interesting to see his tenure with a headset on and calling the action on a weekly basis.