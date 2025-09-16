  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Disappointing AEW news for Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) fans

Disappointing AEW news for Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) fans

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 16, 2025 08:54 GMT
WRESTLING: OCT 02 AEW Dynamite/Rampage Pittsburgh - Source: Getty
WRESTLING: OCT 02 AEW Dynamite/Rampage Pittsburgh - Source: Getty

Bryan Danielson is one of the most beloved figures in professional wrestling. However, his enormous fanbase would possibly be left disappointed following his recent statement.

Ad

The American Dragon gained worldwide prominence for his stint in WWE, which lasted for over a decade. He then joined AEW in 2021 and became a cornerstone for the Jacksonville-based promotion, as an in-ring competitor. For the next three years, Danielson delivered some of the most captivating showdowns against top stars like Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega.

Moreover, he had a big moment in front of a sellout Wembley Stadium at All In 2024 when he defeated Swerve Strickland to capture the AEW World Championship. However, he dropped the title to Jon Moxley at that year's WrestleDream event, which marked the end of his full-fledged wrestling career. Recently, Danielson returned to AEW as a commentator in a full-time capacity.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent interview with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, Bryan Danielson was asked about winning the AEW World title once again in his career. To the surprise of many, he outrightly said NO! and said that he was instead enjoying his time with his children.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

"NO! I'm happy staying home with my kids, enjoy being a dad."
Ad

AEW commentator Bryan Danielson makes a worrying revelation

While Bryan Danielson has begun a new role in AEW, he still suffers from pain from all the years spent inside the squared circle. The former WWE superstar revealed that the long flights hurt his neck, despite not having competed in the ring for a long time.

“Those long flights make it worse—sleeping with your head against the window for six hours. You wake up and it’s like, ‘Oh no.’ I wish a flight attendant could just pop my neck back in place. So yeah, generally my neck feels pretty horrible, but like anything else in life, you just get used to it. You learn to live with it.” [H/T Ringside News]

Despite the pain, Bryan Danielson seems to be fully focused on his commentator role. So it will be interesting to see his tenure with a headset on and calling the action on a weekly basis.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications