Bryan Danielson makes a worrying revelation amid new AEW run: "Feels pretty horrible"

The former AEW World Champion, Bryan Danielson made a big revelation about his ongoing health issues. The American Dragon is now in a new non-wrestling role in All Elite Wrestling.

Ad

Bryan Danielson announced his retirement from full-time wrestling nearly a year ago due to his injury history and concerns. Bryan has yet to make a proper in-ring return ever since the announcement. Nevertheless, it was recently announced that The American Dragon will join the commentary team on Dynamite full-time.

Speaking on the Wrestle Radio Australia, Danielson revealed that he is still dealing with his neck issues while travelling on long flights despite being out of action for quite some time now. Bryan disclosed the following:

Ad

Trending

“Those long flights make it worse—sleeping with your head against the window for six hours. You wake up and it’s like, ‘Oh no.’ I wish a flight attendant could just pop my neck back in place. So yeah, generally my neck feels pretty horrible, but like anything else in life, you just get used to it. You learn to live with it.” [H/T Ringside News]

Ad

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

Bryan Danielson also provided a positive health update

While Bryan Danielson has issues regarding his neck, he also revealed that he started to feel pretty good after the rehab, as he spent most of his time at home:

“How’s my neck? So, good—except when it’s not. When I’m at home, it’s been a blessing. I’ve mostly stayed home, only coming out for AEW pay-per-views. I’ve been backstage at almost all of them, even if I haven’t appeared in front of the audience. They told me not to train or exercise for three or four months, just rehab. I started to feel pretty good," Bryan said. [H/T Ringside News]

Danielson revealed how his wife stays concerned about his health as well. While The American Dragon is currently on the commentary desk, only time will tell if he will return to the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!