AEW inexplicably pulled from major platform despite multi-year deal

AEW announced a major deal less than a year ago. The multi-year contract was to put more eyes on the All Elite Wrestling product, but now there is significant uncertainty after it appears the deal was pulled.

All Elite Wrestling and TelevisaUnivision announced in July 2023 that AEW's weekly TV shows would air on the ViX platform, which was promoted as "the first large-scale streaming service to exclusively serve the Spanish-speaking world."

The deal was said to be for multiple years and included Battle of The Belts, plus pay-per-view events 30 days after they air. Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision were to air as they happened, while the now-defunct dark series was also available with Spanish commentary.

Now it appears AEW has quietly lost a second international broadcast deal as their programming is no longer available on ViX. While neither side has made an official announcement as of this writing, the ViX Sports Help Center includes the following answer to a frequently asked question about how to watch All Elite content, which was updated on March 13.

"Effective immediately AEW events will no longer be broadcasted on ViX. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and assure you that alternative entertainment options will be provided," the network wrote.

It was previously estimated by Wrestlenomics that the deal was worth $150,000 per year, but that was never confirmed. The agreement covered Mexico, as well as some Latin American and Caribbean countries.

This comes after DAZN stopped airing All Elite Wrestling content earlier this year, despite announcing a multi-year deal for 42 international markets in January 2023. The DAZN deal was estimated to be worth $250,000 per year but also was never confirmed by either side.

AEW Double Or Nothing updated line-up

All Elite Wrestling will present its sixth annual Double Or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The company now has three confirmed matches for Double Or Nothing. Two have been finalized, and the third is still in the works as the challenger to World Champion Swerve Strickland will be announced on Dynamite this week.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for full Double Or Nothing coverage and all breaking AEW news. Below is the current line-up, which is subject to change:

International Champion Roderick Strong defends vs. Will Ospreay

TBS Champion Willow Nightingale defends vs. Mercedes Moné in her in-ring debut

World Champion Swerve Strickland defends vs. opponent TBA on Dynamite

