AEW Dynasty breaks an awful all-time record - Reports

AEW presented its latest pay-per-view, Dynasty 2024, on April 21. A new report has suggested that the event broke an unfavorable record.

Dynasty featured several high-profile matches, including Swerve Strickland taking on Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship. Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay also competed on the show, as they delivered a well-received one-on-one bout in St. Louis.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has reported that Dynasty marked the lowest gate for an AEW pay-per-view, as it amassed $401,373 from 6,287 tickets.

AEW's TV ratings and attendance figures have reportedly been a matter of concern for the Tony Khan-led management in recent months. Meanwhile, former WCW Champion Vince Russo has publicly asked Khan to give him booking rights for six months.

AEW Dynasty featured several notable moments

Chris Jericho and Hook are embroiled in a heated feud. On April 21, Jericho won the FTW Championship from the upstart. The 53-year-old wrestler dethroning The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has since become a matter of discussion among wrestling fans.

The event in St. Louis saw the return of Jack Perry to AEW. Upon his arrival, he attacked FTR, causing them to lose their World Tag Team Championship match. This was Perry's first appearance on the company's programming since All In 2023.

Fans were also treated to a dream match as Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay delivered arguably the best bout of the night.

While the pay-per-view is now in the record books, Tony Khan is gearing up for AEW Double or Nothing 2024. Roderick Strong is scheduled to face Will Ospreay for the International Championship on the show. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland will put his World Championship on the line against an undecided opponent.

A big match at that pay-per-view will see Mercedes Mone facing Willow Nightingale for the AEW TBS Championship. Will Tony Khan add more title matches to the annual event's card? Only time will tell.