  AEW Issues a Statement After Jon Moxley's Stablemate Shockingly Gets Abducted 

AEW Issues a Statement After Jon Moxley's Stablemate Shockingly Gets Abducted 

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 09, 2025 01:25 GMT
Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is the leader of The Death Riders [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Earlier this week, one of Jon Moxley's stablemates was suddenly abducted by a popular AEW star. The company has just made an interesting statement following this, seemingly poking a funny jab at the star in question.

During Dynamite, Darby Allin emerged from the crowd and placed a cloth over Wheeler Yuta's face as he dragged him backstage. Mox was in the middle of a match, so he could not react instantly to this. After taking care of his opponent, he chased after Allin and eventually found Yuta in a body bag in the parking lot.

AEW's social media team reposted the picture of the scene and edited the message on the note plastered on Wheeler's forehead. They jokingly claimed that if they were the ones in charge of the message, they would ask whoever found him to give him a haircut.

This joke stems from many fans bringing up just how much Wheeler Yuta's hair has grown since becoming a Death Rider.

Jon Moxley was challenged to a match at Forbidden Door

During the same night, Jon Moxley was challenged for a match at Forbidden Door. Upon finding Wheeler Yuta, Mox found a note left for him by Darby Allin.

He set the scene for their grudge match, where they can finally settle their scores after almost a year of feuding with each other. However, the former AEW World Champion did not respond to this. Upon reading the note, he looked frustrated, and even more so when Allin himself drove past them as if gloating.

Ever since Darby returned at All In: Texas, he has been playing mind games with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. It remains to be seen how Mox will retaliate once he finally gets his hands on him.

This could be one of the most heated feuds heading into Forbidden Door once the match is made official.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Harish Raj S
