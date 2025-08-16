  • home icon
  • AEW
  • The Young Bucks
  • AEW Issues Statement After The Young Bucks Get Fined for a Big Incident 

AEW Issues Statement After The Young Bucks Get Fined for a Big Incident 

By N.S Walia
Published Aug 16, 2025 00:34 GMT
The Young Bucks are former AEW EVPs and current in-ring talents (Image via The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks are former AEW EVPs and current in-ring talents (Image via The Young Bucks' X)

The Young Bucks have been facing a downward spiral in AEW since losing their status as EVPs. After getting fined for a major incident this week, the promotion issued a statement that further exacerbated their troubles.

Ad

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were stripped of their EVP titles after losing to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at AEW All In Texas. Since that night, they have been subjected to jobber treatment, such as no entrance music or pyro, being referred to by different names, and even having their personal locker room services taken away from them.

This week's episode of Dynamite was no different, as the Bucks' embarrassment continued. Moreover, alongside the AEW production crew, ring announcer Justin Roberts also joined to make fun of them. In retaliation, the Young Bucks took him down with a double superkick during their scheduled match and were fined $10,000 per head for the incident by Tony Khan.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson took to their X to eye the upcoming four-way contest between Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, and Kris Statlander. The winner would receive $100,000 in prize money, which the Bucks seemingly want in order to pay their fines.

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

"Wait how much," they wrote.

However, AEW dismissed their attempt by taking to X to issue a statement and clarify that The Young Bucks could not get out of paying their fines.

Ad
"Listen @YoungBucks, you're not getting out of those fines for superkicking @JustinRoberts on #AEWDynamite THAT easy!"
Ad

The Young Bucks achieved a major milestone in professional wrestling

Despite their recent treatment in AEW, there is no second-guessing that The Young Bucks are one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have competed in various promotions and proved their mettle as a big name in tag team wrestling.

Moreover, the real-life brothers recently announced on social media that they completed 21 years in the business. This became a major milestone for the team, who are still performing as active in-ring competitors.

With the Bucks still performing at the highest level despite their ongoing situation, it remains to be seen how much gas they have left in the tank moving forward.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications