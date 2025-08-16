AEW Issues Statement After The Young Bucks Get Fined for a Big Incident 

The Young Bucks have been facing a downward spiral in AEW since losing their status as EVPs. After getting fined for a major incident this week, the promotion issued a statement that further exacerbated their troubles.Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were stripped of their EVP titles after losing to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at AEW All In Texas. Since that night, they have been subjected to jobber treatment, such as no entrance music or pyro, being referred to by different names, and even having their personal locker room services taken away from them.This week's episode of Dynamite was no different, as the Bucks' embarrassment continued. Moreover, alongside the AEW production crew, ring announcer Justin Roberts also joined to make fun of them. In retaliation, the Young Bucks took him down with a double superkick during their scheduled match and were fined $10,000 per head for the incident by Tony Khan.Furthermore, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson took to their X to eye the upcoming four-way contest between Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, Anna Jay, and Kris Statlander. The winner would receive $100,000 in prize money, which the Bucks seemingly want in order to pay their fines.&quot;Wait how much,&quot; they wrote.However, AEW dismissed their attempt by taking to X to issue a statement and clarify that The Young Bucks could not get out of paying their fines.&quot;Listen @YoungBucks, you're not getting out of those fines for superkicking @JustinRoberts on #AEWDynamite THAT easy!&quot;The Young Bucks achieved a major milestone in professional wrestlingDespite their recent treatment in AEW, there is no second-guessing that The Young Bucks are one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have competed in various promotions and proved their mettle as a big name in tag team wrestling.Moreover, the real-life brothers recently announced on social media that they completed 21 years in the business. This became a major milestone for the team, who are still performing as active in-ring competitors.With the Bucks still performing at the highest level despite their ongoing situation, it remains to be seen how much gas they have left in the tank moving forward.