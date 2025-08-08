  • home icon
  Congratulations to AEW Stars The Young Bucks

Congratulations to AEW Stars The Young Bucks

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 08, 2025 17:33 GMT
Young Bucks
The Young Bucks are former AEW EVPs [Image source: Matthew & Nicholas Jackson's X account]

The Young Bucks are one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history. They have now achieved another huge milestone in their careers.

Widely regarded as one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling, throughout their careers, The Young Bucks have competed for some of the best promotions across the world and have won championships everywhere they have gone. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson made a name for themselves due to their high-flying in-ring stunts and innovative offenses, and astonishingly, they just crossed 21 years as a tag team.

The Bucks wrestled their first professional match at an Alternative Wrestling Show/C4/Revolution Pro joint event, which took place on August 8, 2004. Matt wrestled as Fluffy the Dog, while Nick was a high-flying referee wearing a Santo mask. Since then, the Jackson brothers have come a long way in their respective careers. Recently, the former AEW EVPs took to social media to celebrate that they had been in the business for 21 years:

"21, y’all. Woah. Thanks."

Check out their tweet below:

Young Bucks react to AEW changing their names on Dynamite

The Young Bucks put their Executive Vice President titles on the line at All In: Texas against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. Interestingly, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were unable to win the high-stakes bout and hence lost all the power that came with being EVPs in the company. Since then, AEW has done everything it can to embarrass the Jackson brothers.

This week on Dynamite, The Bucks were set to face Brodido (Brody King and Bandido) in the semifinal of the ongoing World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. During their entrance, The Bucks were introduced as Max and Jeremy. This was the name they used when they were known as Generation Me in TNA Wrestling.

A fan took to social media to mock Matthew and Nicholas Jackson following their name change. The Bucks took notice and responded to the mockery:

"Ha.ha.ha. 🙄 Laugh it up everybody."

Check out their tweet below:

It will be interesting to see what's next for The Young Bucks in AEW.

