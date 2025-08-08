The Young Bucks respond to AEW changing their names on Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 08, 2025 09:40 GMT
Young Bucks AEW
The Young Bucks (Image source: YoungBucks on X)

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks got their names changed on Dynamite this past week. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson addressed the online reaction regarding the name change.

Since losing to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay at All In: Texas in a tag match, The Young Bucks are no longer AEW's EVPs. The duo is being continuously mocked and disrespected on TV after losing their positions. Recently, they were given a jobber entrance and a subpar match graphic, and their names were changed as well.

On Dynamite this past week, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were introduced by their old names, 'Max & Jeremy', before their match with Brodido in the semi-finals of the ongoing World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament. The Bucks were known as Max and Jeremy Buck of 'Generation Me' during their time in TNA.

A fan on X (fka Twitter) tried to mock the Bucks following their name change by sharing the 'Generation Me is All Elite' graphic. Matt and Nick took notice of the graphic and responded with the following message:

"Ha.ha.ha. 🙄 Laugh it up everybody."
Speaking of the match, the Bucks failed to capture the win over Brodido, so they won't be advancing in the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament.

The Young Bucks on their inspirations for current AEW characters

The Young Bucks are being made fun of on TV since losing their EVP titles due to their jobber-type onscreen characters. In an interview with Undisputed, Matthew Jackson revealed that their current gimmick was their idea, and they got inspiration from Kurt Angle, who also used to make fun of himself.

“I think there’s a charm in being self-deprecating. There’s also a skill in being funny but still being able to go in the ring at the same time. Kurt Angle is a great example of that. I think it makes you more of an all-around entertaining wrestler,” Matt said.

Only time will tell what's next for Matthew and Nicholas Jackson after they are no longer EVPs.

