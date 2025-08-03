  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW issues a statement amid MJF's uncertain future with The Hurt Syndicate

AEW issues a statement amid MJF's uncertain future with The Hurt Syndicate

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 03, 2025 02:39 GMT
MJF is being kicked out of the Hurt Syndicate [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]
Will MJF be kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate? [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Over the past few weeks, MJF's relationship with The Hurt Syndicate has been in great jeopardy, and seemingly just a step away from completely imploding. AEW has now issued a statement on the situation.

Ad

A few days ago, on Dynamite, a second member of the group, Shelton Benjamin, gave Friedman the thumbs down. A week before this, it was Bobby Lashley who lashed out at him and wanted him out of the group. With two members already wanting him out, the former AEW World Champion more or less has his foot out the door.

The promotion took to X/Twitter to repost MJF's moment with Shelton last Wednesday. They added references to The Simpsons, editing clips from the legendary show in the post, with a play on words in their caption. The post seemed to ask an important question: whether The Hurt Syndicate was now regretting bringing The Salt of the Earth into the faction.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

See the post below.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

The stable is a democracy, and they would need a unanimous decision before any major changes. With two thumbs-downs given already, MVP is the deciding vote, and if he shows his disapproval, they will have officially kicked him out of the group.

MJF wins major title outside of AEW

Last night, the former AEW World Champion returned to CMLL as he challenged Averno for the promotion's World Light Heavyweight Title. This was his first appearance in Arena Mexico since Grand Slam back in June, where he faced off against Mistico and unmasked him in front of everyone.

Ad

Despite being the long-time champion, Averno fell victim to Friedman's tactics, and after a sneaky low-blow, he lost via submission, ending his title reign. Post-match, MJF already found himself with a new challenger, with Zandokan Jr. stepping up to the plate.

The 29-year-old is in a very precarious position as he is making enemies left and right, in both AEW and CMLL. He is currently feuding with Mark Briscoe, 'Hangman' Adam Page, The Hurt Syndicate, Mistico, and Zandokan Jr., all at once. It remains to be seen whether his scumbag behavior comes back to bite him in the back.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications