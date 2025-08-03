AEW issues a statement amid MJF's uncertain future with The Hurt Syndicate

Over the past few weeks, MJF's relationship with The Hurt Syndicate has been in great jeopardy, and seemingly just a step away from completely imploding. AEW has now issued a statement on the situation.A few days ago, on Dynamite, a second member of the group, Shelton Benjamin, gave Friedman the thumbs down. A week before this, it was Bobby Lashley who lashed out at him and wanted him out of the group. With two members already wanting him out, the former AEW World Champion more or less has his foot out the door.The promotion took to X/Twitter to repost MJF's moment with Shelton last Wednesday. They added references to The Simpsons, editing clips from the legendary show in the post, with a play on words in their caption. The post seemed to ask an important question: whether The Hurt Syndicate was now regretting bringing The Salt of the Earth into the faction.See the post below.The stable is a democracy, and they would need a unanimous decision before any major changes. With two thumbs-downs given already, MVP is the deciding vote, and if he shows his disapproval, they will have officially kicked him out of the group.MJF wins major title outside of AEWLast night, the former AEW World Champion returned to CMLL as he challenged Averno for the promotion's World Light Heavyweight Title. This was his first appearance in Arena Mexico since Grand Slam back in June, where he faced off against Mistico and unmasked him in front of everyone.Despite being the long-time champion, Averno fell victim to Friedman's tactics, and after a sneaky low-blow, he lost via submission, ending his title reign. Post-match, MJF already found himself with a new challenger, with Zandokan Jr. stepping up to the plate. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 29-year-old is in a very precarious position as he is making enemies left and right, in both AEW and CMLL. He is currently feuding with Mark Briscoe, 'Hangman' Adam Page, The Hurt Syndicate, Mistico, and Zandokan Jr., all at once. It remains to be seen whether his scumbag behavior comes back to bite him in the back.