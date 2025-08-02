MJF becomes new world champion in a huge win outside AEW

AEW star MJF is one of the most popular wrestlers in the modern era. The Hurt Syndicate member is a former AEW World Champion and a former AEW International Champion. Furthermore, since he won the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In 2025, he has a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the world title in the future.AEW has a good business relationship with Mexican wrestling promotion, CMLL. Names from the Jacksonville-based company regularly feature in the latter's shows. Interestingly, on the latest edition of CMLL Viernes Espectacular in Arena Mexico, The Salt of the Earth challenged Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Title. The All Elite Wrestling star eventually won this showdown and became the new CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAverno's title reign lasted for almost 500 days. Immediately after this bout ended, Zandokan Jr arrived and challenged Friendman for his newly won championship. Even though it has not been made official yet, this showdown will reportedly take place later this month.MJF recently took shots at AEW World Champion Hangman PageMJF has his eyes set on Hangman Page's AEW World Title. A championship match between the two juggernauts is imminent. However, fans simply have to wait and watch how this feud transpires.In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, The Salt of the Earth took shots at The Anxious Millennial Cowboy. The former International Champion said he didn't even need to trigger his contract to dethrone Hangman.&quot;First of all, when am I going to execute the contract? I can’t answer that. But what I will say is this: I know I can beat 'Hangman' Adam Page in the middle of the ring easily. I don’t need to cash this thing in. So, I’m looking forward to wrestling him because when I do, the triple B is going back around my waist,&quot; said Friedman.MJF is widely considered a generational talent and a future Hall of Famer. Only time will tell what the future holds for him. Hopefully, he will become world champion this year.