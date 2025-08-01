"See you soon”- Former WWE Superstar sends a message to MJF amid ongoing tension between the two

A former WWE Superstar has caught fans' attention after sending a stern message to MJF amid their ongoing feud. The duo's last one-on-one battle came at Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico and ended in a disqualification.CMLL star Mistico (fka Sin Cara in WWE) was recently on the receiving end of some disrespect from the Salt of the Earth. The stars have been rivals for a few months now and last shared the ring in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In. Friedman, who won that gauntlet match, is also scheduled to face Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship at Arena Mexico tonight.Maxwell had previously disrespected Mistico by removing his mask at Grand Slam:Ahead of that bout, the Wolf of Wrestling took to X to update fans on his arrival in Mexico, and along with it, he shared a photo of himself flipping off a poster of Mistico. The luchador has since responded to the post with his own message.&quot;see you soon 😈👊🏾 @The_MJF,&quot; wrote Mistico.You can check out his tweet hereMJF given new nickname by Shelton BenjaminThe tensions between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate continued to grow on last week's Dynamite when Shelton Benjamin told Friedman that he was no longer welcome in the group's locker room.It is worth noting that during his pursuit to join the faction, the Salt of the Earth had convinced Benjamin by gifting him a Rolex watch. However, on Dynamite, the AEW Tag Team Champion revealed that the watch was fake and he knew about it. Shortly after, Benjamin took to Instagram to give Friedman a new nickname: Temu Max.&quot;Tell Temu Max this is a Business. We keep receipts,&quot; Benjamin wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, the supposed leader of the group, MVP, is yet to make a statement on the status of Friedman within the group. It will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds going forward.