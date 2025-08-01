  • home icon
  "See you soon"- Former WWE Superstar sends a message to MJF amid ongoing tension between the two

"See you soon”- Former WWE Superstar sends a message to MJF amid ongoing tension between the two

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 01, 2025 14:36 GMT
MJF will face Averno tonight at Arena Mexico [Image from AEW's YouTube]
MJF will face Averno tonight at Arena Mexico [Image from AEW's YouTube]

A former WWE Superstar has caught fans' attention after sending a stern message to MJF amid their ongoing feud. The duo's last one-on-one battle came at Dynamite: Grand Slam Mexico and ended in a disqualification.

CMLL star Mistico (fka Sin Cara in WWE) was recently on the receiving end of some disrespect from the Salt of the Earth. The stars have been rivals for a few months now and last shared the ring in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In. Friedman, who won that gauntlet match, is also scheduled to face Averno for the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Championship at Arena Mexico tonight.

Maxwell had previously disrespected Mistico by removing his mask at Grand Slam:

Ahead of that bout, the Wolf of Wrestling took to X to update fans on his arrival in Mexico, and along with it, he shared a photo of himself flipping off a poster of Mistico. The luchador has since responded to the post with his own message.

"see you soon 😈👊🏾 @The_MJF," wrote Mistico.

You can check out his tweet here

MJF given new nickname by Shelton Benjamin

The tensions between MJF and The Hurt Syndicate continued to grow on last week's Dynamite when Shelton Benjamin told Friedman that he was no longer welcome in the group's locker room.

It is worth noting that during his pursuit to join the faction, the Salt of the Earth had convinced Benjamin by gifting him a Rolex watch. However, on Dynamite, the AEW Tag Team Champion revealed that the watch was fake and he knew about it. Shortly after, Benjamin took to Instagram to give Friedman a new nickname: Temu Max.

"Tell Temu Max this is a Business. We keep receipts," Benjamin wrote.
Meanwhile, the supposed leader of the group, MVP, is yet to make a statement on the status of Friedman within the group. It will be interesting to see how this storyline unfolds going forward.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

