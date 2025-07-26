AEW issues a statement amid top star's uncertain status

AEW has issued a statement as a top star from the company is facing an uncertain future. This is sure to bring a tear to the eyes of the fans reading this.Will Ospreay revealed earlier this week on Dynamite that he has been wrestling with some difficulties and that he has been going on with his job despite his injuries. He also said that he will be out for a while in a move that will disappoint a lot of his fans.He also took to social media to send out a message to his fans and thanked them for all the love he has received since his announcement. He also assured them that he will do all he can to be back before Forbidden Door.Now, AEW has put out a statement in traditional Will Ospreay fashion. Posting a picture of him in his iconic jersey, the company wrote:“We'll be waiting patiently, bruv!”Dave Meltzer doubtful over Will Ospreay’s AEW return dateWrestling analyst Dave Meltzer has shared his doubts about Will Ospreay’s return timetable. Ospreay said he would return within a month.However, Meltzer has doubts about that statement and said that he is shocked. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, he said:“It’s shocking that he said he’d be back in a month with two herniated discs… It sure sounded like something that should be a year off. When he said that—and I knew it was a shoot—I thought, ‘This is not good at all.”It is interesting to hear these words from a respected journalist like Dave Meltzer. There will be a lot of scrutiny on Will Ospreay regarding his comeback. The fans will no doubt want him back by AEW Forbidden Door; however, they will also be mindful of his injury and will want him to fully heal and come back healthy.