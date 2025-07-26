AEW issues a statement amid top star's uncertain status

By Sujay
Published Jul 26, 2025 01:56 GMT
An AEW star is facing an uncertain future. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)
An AEW star is facing an uncertain future. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)

AEW has issued a statement as a top star from the company is facing an uncertain future. This is sure to bring a tear to the eyes of the fans reading this.

Ad

Will Ospreay revealed earlier this week on Dynamite that he has been wrestling with some difficulties and that he has been going on with his job despite his injuries. He also said that he will be out for a while in a move that will disappoint a lot of his fans.

He also took to social media to send out a message to his fans and thanked them for all the love he has received since his announcement. He also assured them that he will do all he can to be back before Forbidden Door.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, AEW has put out a statement in traditional Will Ospreay fashion. Posting a picture of him in his iconic jersey, the company wrote:

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

“We'll be waiting patiently, bruv!”
Ad

Dave Meltzer doubtful over Will Ospreay’s AEW return date

Wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer has shared his doubts about Will Ospreay’s return timetable. Ospreay said he would return within a month.

However, Meltzer has doubts about that statement and said that he is shocked. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, he said:

“It’s shocking that he said he’d be back in a month with two herniated discs… It sure sounded like something that should be a year off. When he said that—and I knew it was a shoot—I thought, ‘This is not good at all.”

It is interesting to hear these words from a respected journalist like Dave Meltzer. There will be a lot of scrutiny on Will Ospreay regarding his comeback. The fans will no doubt want him back by AEW Forbidden Door; however, they will also be mindful of his injury and will want him to fully heal and come back healthy.

About the author
Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications