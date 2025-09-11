  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Daniel Garcia
  • AEW issues a statement after former champion turns heel and joins The Death Riders on Dynamite

AEW issues a statement after former champion turns heel and joins The Death Riders on Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 11, 2025 08:54 GMT
AEW
Top star turned heel on Dynamite (Source-AEW on X)

A former TNT Champion turned heel by joining the Death Riders, and AEW issued a statement regarding the same. The shocking heel turn took place on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

Ad

This past Wednesday on Dynamite, the former TNT Champion, Daniel Garcia surprisingly turned heel. For the past few weeks, Jon Moxley and the Death Riders have been approaching Garcia, as they were trying to recruit Danny to the group. Garcia also suffered two consecutive singles losses against Moxley before finally breaking down.

On the latest Dynamite episode, Death Riders teamed with The Young Bucks to take on the team of The Opps and Brodido. The Bucks managed to steal the win and run away before Darby Allin showed up in order to deal with the Death Riders. However, Daniel Garcia appeared and attacked Darby from behind and apparently turned heel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Garcia continued to brutally assault Darby after the main event to show that he has now joined the Death Riders. AEW shared a crowd POV of Danny's heel turn and issued the following statement as well:

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

"Why Danny why?"
Ad

AEW star foreshadowed his heel turn two weeks ago

The AEW star, Daniel Garcia called out the company's heroes two weeks ago on Dynamite after losing his first match against Jon Moxley. In an exclusive backstage promo, Garcia said he wanted to get his hands on the Death Riders while calling out the locker room:

"I walked in this locker room today and I didn't see any of the heroes. Where they at? Ospreay's gone, Swerve's gone. So the person who was waiting to get his hands on Jon Moxley was me. I was waiting in the parking lot a year ago with the Dark Order and Karen Jarrett, waiting to get my hands on Death Riders," Garcia said.

Daniel Garcia's frustration with the locker room and his losses against Moxley eventually led to his heel turn on Dynamite.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications