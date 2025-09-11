AEW issues a statement after former champion turns heel and joins The Death Riders on Dynamite

A former TNT Champion turned heel by joining the Death Riders, and AEW issued a statement regarding the same. The shocking heel turn took place on the most recent episode of Dynamite. This past Wednesday on Dynamite, the former TNT Champion, Daniel Garcia surprisingly turned heel. For the past few weeks, Jon Moxley and the Death Riders have been approaching Garcia, as they were trying to recruit Danny to the group. Garcia also suffered two consecutive singles losses against Moxley before finally breaking down.On the latest Dynamite episode, Death Riders teamed with The Young Bucks to take on the team of The Opps and Brodido. The Bucks managed to steal the win and run away before Darby Allin showed up in order to deal with the Death Riders. However, Daniel Garcia appeared and attacked Darby from behind and apparently turned heel.Garcia continued to brutally assault Darby after the main event to show that he has now joined the Death Riders. AEW shared a crowd POV of Danny's heel turn and issued the following statement as well:&quot;Why Danny why?&quot;AEW star foreshadowed his heel turn two weeks agoThe AEW star, Daniel Garcia called out the company's heroes two weeks ago on Dynamite after losing his first match against Jon Moxley. In an exclusive backstage promo, Garcia said he wanted to get his hands on the Death Riders while calling out the locker room:&quot;I walked in this locker room today and I didn't see any of the heroes. Where they at? Ospreay's gone, Swerve's gone. So the person who was waiting to get his hands on Jon Moxley was me. I was waiting in the parking lot a year ago with the Dark Order and Karen Jarrett, waiting to get my hands on Death Riders,&quot; Garcia said.Daniel Garcia's frustration with the locker room and his losses against Moxley eventually led to his heel turn on Dynamite.