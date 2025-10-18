AEW issues a statement after Mercedes Mone finally breaks WWE star's record

Mercedes Mone etched her name in history after shattering a major record set by a current WWE superstar in AEW. Right after The CEO laid claim to the historic feat, the Jacksonville-based promotion issued a statement for the same.The former RAW Women's Champion won the TBS title from Willow Nightingale in her first AEW match at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. She established a dominant title reign, defeating the likes of Mina Shirakawa, Lacey Lane, Jamie Hayter, and others. Apart from that, Mone also collected multiple titles and took her fame to unprecedented heights.On Friday, Mercedes Mone surpassed current WWE star Jade Cargill's record of 508 days and became the longest reigning TBS champion in AEW history. Following that, Tony Khan took to their X to commemorate her monumental achievement with a congratulatory statement.&quot;The Standard. The Blueprint. The CEO. @MercedesVarnado cements her legacy as the longest-reigning @TBSnetwork Champion in AEW history. #MercedesMoné #10BeltsMoné #UltimoMoné.&quot;Mercedes Mone lost her cool after repeatedly being asked about a potential WWE returnMercedes Mone has been thriving as a top AEW star since making her debut for the promotion back in March 2024. However, fans have constantly heckled The CEO about potentially returning to her previous company, WWE. This led to an outburst from the Ultimo Mone, who asked them to stop asking the same question repeatedly.&quot;For the love of all of my fans, please don’t start with me, asking me when I'm coming back to you know where. Please don't ask me that. Please. Okay? I'm in a good mood. I'm in a good portal. I'm tired of that question. Please,&quot; she said.Furthermore, Mone etching a new record has further solidified her status as one of the best in-ring performers of AEW. So it is unlikely that she would even consider a WWE return for the years to come.