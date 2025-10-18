  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW issues a statement after Mercedes Mone finally breaks WWE star's record

AEW issues a statement after Mercedes Mone finally breaks WWE star's record

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 18, 2025 00:37 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via Mercedes Mone's X)

Mercedes Mone etched her name in history after shattering a major record set by a current WWE superstar in AEW. Right after The CEO laid claim to the historic feat, the Jacksonville-based promotion issued a statement for the same.

Ad

The former RAW Women's Champion won the TBS title from Willow Nightingale in her first AEW match at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. She established a dominant title reign, defeating the likes of Mina Shirakawa, Lacey Lane, Jamie Hayter, and others. Apart from that, Mone also collected multiple titles and took her fame to unprecedented heights.

On Friday, Mercedes Mone surpassed current WWE star Jade Cargill's record of 508 days and became the longest reigning TBS champion in AEW history. Following that, Tony Khan took to their X to commemorate her monumental achievement with a congratulatory statement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The Standard. The Blueprint. The CEO. @MercedesVarnado cements her legacy as the longest-reigning @TBSnetwork Champion in AEW history. #MercedesMoné #10BeltsMoné #UltimoMoné."

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

Mercedes Mone lost her cool after repeatedly being asked about a potential WWE return

Mercedes Mone has been thriving as a top AEW star since making her debut for the promotion back in March 2024. However, fans have constantly heckled The CEO about potentially returning to her previous company, WWE. This led to an outburst from the Ultimo Mone, who asked them to stop asking the same question repeatedly.

Ad
"For the love of all of my fans, please don’t start with me, asking me when I'm coming back to you know where. Please don't ask me that. Please. Okay? I'm in a good mood. I'm in a good portal. I'm tired of that question. Please," she said.

Furthermore, Mone etching a new record has further solidified her status as one of the best in-ring performers of AEW. So it is unlikely that she would even consider a WWE return for the years to come.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications