"We're only a phone call away Tony Khan"- Top free agent wants to a match with AEW's FTR

Former AEW Tag Team Champions FTR is already one of the all-time great tag teams in the wrestling business, and The Briscoes are desperate to get their hands on them.

Jay and Mark Briscoe have been one of the best tag teams in the independent circuit over the last few years, with an incredible body of work. They are the current Tag Team Champions in Game Changer Wrestling, having won the titles a month back at GCW War Ready.

For years, people have wanted to see the Briscoes square off against FTR. The Briscoes are currently free agents and are free to show up anywhere, and they want to face Harwood and Wheeler.

Dax Harwood insinuated on Twitter that the Briscoes were afraid of them while responding to a fan who asked why the brothers were ducking the former AEW Tag Team Champions.

"Cause they ain’t crazy," said Harwood.

Jay Briscoe didn't take those words kindly and told AEW boss Tony Khan that they were just a phone call away.

"F**k this typing on twitter bulls**t, we’re only a phone call away @TonyKhan @youngbucks @AEWonTNT @tntdrama #WhenAndWhereBigGuy," Jay Briscoe tweeted.

The Briscoes have never been featured on AEW or WWE, so a huge match on American national television against the FTR will be a dream come true for many wrestling fans.

The Briscoes were backstage during a recent AEW Dynamite episode

The AEW Dynamite episode following Full Gear on 18 November aired from Norfolk, Virginia. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the Briscoes were backstage during Dynamite. It was noted, however, that there wasn't any clarity on why the brothers were there.

With the series of tweets between the FTR and Briscoes, there is a possibility that we could see the dream match between both teams become a reality in AEW.

