AEW jokingly announces next big signing

Jake Hager’s hat made an appearance at AEW Full Gear when Orange Cassidy challenged him to an All-Atlantic Championship match. Hager and his floppy purple bucket hat have established themselves as one of the most adored pairs in professional wrestling.

AEW fans were first introduced to the hat when the purple cap was given to Daniel Garcia by stable leader Chris Jericho during a late-September segment with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Garcia, however, rejected it and threw it to the ground, where it was later found by Hager. Not wanting Jericho's gift to go to waste, Hager has been sporting it every day.

Earlier today, AEW posted on Twitter that the hat is All Elite, jokingly announcing the next big signing. In recent weeks, Hager's purple hat has become an integral part of his character, with his promotional images also featuring the hat.

For nearly a week straight now, Hager has shared a photo of himself and his purple hat on Twitter with the caption, "I like this hat." Shirtless and wearing a hat at the supermarket,

Picking up his suitcase from baggage claim while sporting the hat and no shirt. Hager is into it with his hat on!

Hager and his hat shared a photo from home with a delivery pizza man.

Hager and his hat went for a ride in his automobile to gas up at the petrol station.

Hager and his hat went to dinner with his wife at a restaurant.

Greeting kids at a charity event with Mrs. Brodie Lee, who also likes the hat. Hager and his hat have got it covered.

It looks like Jake Hager is committed to this gimmick, and you either support him and his new hat or you don't.

Former WWE Superstar has signed a contract extension with AEW

According to Chris Jericho, former WWE Superstar, Jake Hager has extended his contract with AEW.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho revealed that after Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, Hager was the third member of JAS to receive a new contract from AEW.

“Jake Hager too, they all got contract extensions,” The Ocho said (6:11 - 6: 30)

Hager made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019. He recently joined The Jericho Appreciation Society earlier this year.

