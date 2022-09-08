Chris Jericho says former WWE Superstar has signed a contract extension with AEW

Former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has stated that Jake Hager has signed a contract extension with AEW.

Hager made his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019, but he is mostly known for his 11-year spell in WWE, where he fought under the ring name Jack Swagger.

During his time in the Stamford-based promotion, Swagger held the World Heavyweight Championship and the United States Championship. As far as his time in AEW is concerned, Hager joined Jericho Appreciation Society earlier this year.

Speaking to Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes, Chris Jericho revealed that Hager was the third member of JAS to be provided with a new contract by AEW after Matt Menard and Angelo Parker.

"Jake Hager too, they all got contract extensions." [H/T - Fightful]

As reported 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) are the other members of JAS who recently signed contract extensions with AEW.

Chris Jericho sheds light on his initial impression of the JAS members

While discussing the contract extensions, the Painmaker also commented on the experience of working with members of his faction.

During the same interview, Jericho explained that he did not think his stablemates were good enough when he started working with them. However, he professed that all of them have proved him wrong to be at the point where they are now.

"I knew those guys were really good the moment I started working with them. I do feel proud that they got contract extensions, raises, and everything in between. I don't want to say anybody deserves...they earned it. They earned it by showing what they can do," said Jericho. [H/T - Fightful]

Chris Jericho has had a wrestling career spanning over 30 years and is one of the few active wrestlers from his era.

The Wizard is currently doing a noteworthy job working with young talents in AEW and has been crucial in the development of stars like Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara.

Jericho is currently scheduled to take on Bryan Danielson in the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Tournament on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Will the JAS leader successfully capture the vacated AEW World Championship? Sounds off in the comments section below!

Also watch: 5 most bizarre WWE live event moments | Randy Orton, Triple H, The Undertaker, CM Punk

Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi