AEW just made a blockbuster announcement 

AEW recently made a massive announcement regarding the upcoming Double or Nothing 2024 Pay-Per-View. The promotion has announced that the show will be on May 25th in Las Vegas.

All Elite Wrestling is currently in the midst of renewed fan interest owing to the blockbuster signings of Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone.

The company also has a penchant for delivering memorable pay-per-views that receive raves from fans. The Jacksonville-based promotion has now made an announcement regarding one of its upcoming pay-per-views that is sure to get its legion of fans buzzing.

Now, AEW has announced the date and location of Double or Nothing 2024. The promotion is returning to MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, on May 25th for the show, where the inaugural Double or Nothing went down. The pre-sale for the event will go live tomorrow and is sure to draw significant interest. The subsequent episodes of Dynamite and Collision are also scheduled to take place in Las Vegas.

AEW will host Dynasty on April 21st

While Double or Nothing 2024 is still months away, Dynasty is the next pay-per-view that All Elite Wrestling will be hosting on April 21st. While only a few matches have been made official till now, Tony Khan would be aiming to put up a solid card for the night. Will Ospreay will be locking horns with Bryan Danielson in a clash that has all the potential to become a match-of-the-year contender.

Apart from that, Julia Hart will defend her TBS Championship against the winner of the four-way match announced for this week's Dynamite, which features Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, Skye Blue, and Kris Statlander. Plus, a six-way match for the vacant AEW Tag Team Championships has also been confirmed.

